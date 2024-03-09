Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Here’s where the Arizona Cardinals pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

Mar 9, 2024, 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:00 pm

A general view as the Arizona Cardinals make their draft pick during the first round of the 2019 NF...

A general view as the Arizona Cardinals make their draft pick during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

The 2024 NFL Draft order is now set after compensatory picks were announced on Friday. The Cardinals did not receive any compensatory selections.

Nevertheless, the Cardinals have plenty of draft capital in the 2024 NFL Draft with 11 total picks. Six of those selections are during the first three rounds of the draft.

In the first round, the Cardinals own the fourth overall pick in addition to the Houston Texans’ pick at No. 27 following the pair’s draft-day trade in 2023. The Cardinals also hold the No. 35 overall pick in the second round to go along with the Nos. 66, 71 and 90 in the third round.

RELATED STORIES

Where will the Arizona Cardinals pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?

  • Round 1, pick No. 4 (No. 4 overall)
  • Round 1, pick No. 27 (No. 27 overall – from Houston Texans)
  • Round 2, pick No. 3 (No. 35 overall)
  • Round 3, pick No. 2 (No. 66 overall)
  • Round 3, pick No. 7 (No. 71 overall – from Tennessee Titans)
  • Round 3, pick No. 27 (No. 90 overall – from Houston Texans)
  • Round 4, pick No. 4 (No. 103 overall)
  • Round 5, pick No. 3 (No. 137 overall)
  • Round 5, pick No. 27 (No. 161 overall – from Houston Texans)
  • Round 6, pick No. 10 (No. 185 overall – from Minnesota Vikings)
  • Round 7, pick No. 6 (No. 226 overall – from New York Giants)

When is the 2024 NFL Draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held from April 25 through April 27 in Detroit in Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza.

  • Round 1: Thursday, April 25 at 5 p.m.
  • Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 26 at 4 p.m.
  • Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 27 at 9 a.m.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

L.J. Collier...

Kevin Zimmerman

Cardinals re-sign L.J. Collier after injury tanked 2023 season

Defensive lineman L.J. Collier started the 2023 opener for the Arizona Cardinals before a biceps injury ended his season just 40 snaps in.

1 day ago

Presented By...

Damon Allred

ESPN’s Kiper: Marvin Harrison Jr. is ‘exactly like his father’ but bigger

The Arizona Cardinals are primed to find a wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting from a pool filled with talent at the position.

1 day ago

Presented By...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Is Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker in danger of being a cap casualty?

In the NFL landscape where safeties are being sacrificed to avoid salary cap issues, Burns & Gambo ponder if Arizona Cardinal (and fan favorite) Budda Baker could be in danger.

2 days ago

Presented By...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Mel Kiper Jr. says Arizona Cardinals’ first round hinges on how they feel about Marvin Harrison Jr.

ESPN senior NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. joined Wolf & Luke to talk about the Arizona Cardinals options ahead of the 2024 NFL draft.

2 days ago

Greg Dortch during practice...

Kevin Zimmerman

Arizona Cardinals reportedly extend tender to receiver Greg Dortch

The Arizona Cardinals extended a tender to receiver Greg Dortch on Thursday, lining up the exclusive rights free agent to return for 2024.

2 days ago

Christian Wilkins celebrates...

Tyler Drake

Christian Wilkins among 5 intriguing free agent options for Cardinals in 2024

A look at which players hitting free agency next Wednesday stand out when it comes down to the Cardinals' roster needs.

3 days ago

Here’s where the Arizona Cardinals pick in the 2024 NFL Draft