Report: Arizona Cardinals hosting LSU’s Malik Nabers for top 30 visit

Apr 2, 2024, 11:35 AM | Updated: 1:48 pm

Malik Nabers celebrates a touchdown...

Malik Nabers #8 of the LSU Tigers celebrates a touchdown during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


ArizonaSports.com editor

The Arizona Cardinals are hosting LSU wide receiver and NFL Draft prospect Malik Nabers for a top 30 visit on Tuesday, according to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe.

Wolfe added that Nabers also met with multiple teams ahead of LSU’s pro day last week and will meet with the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday.

The 6-foot, 199-pounder has long been viewed as one of the top three wide receiver prospects in the upcoming draft alongside Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. and Washington’s Rome Odunze.

Nabers is coming off an impressive 2023 campaign where he averaged 17.6 yards per catch on his way to 1,568 yards and 14 touchdowns on 89 receptions.

He only helped his stock at LSU’s pro day, posting a 4.35 40-yard dash time, a 42-inch vertical and a 10-foot, 9-inch broad jump.

He reportedly met with the Cardinals following the workout after sitting down with the Giants, Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots among others.

General manager Monti Ossenfort and the Cardinals have decisions to make when it comes to their No. 4 overall pick.

On one end, Arizona can add a potential generational talent at wide receiver staying put inside the top 5. Looking at the Arizona Sports Mock Draft Tracker, the name that’s been most linked to the Cardinals’ pick is Harrison, who is up to 127 of the 182 mocks gathered as of Tuesday. Nabers meanwhile is third on the list with 14.

On the flip side, Ossenfort could continue stockpiling future assets in a trade with one of multiple quarterback-needy teams lower on the draft board.

Depending on where the Cardinals land, that very well could put them on the outside looking in on adding one of the three wideouts.

What is a top 30 visit ahead of the NFL Draft?

Between the NFL Scouting Combine and NFL Draft, teams are allowed to host up to 30 prospects for a private visit.

Other prospects who have reportedly met or are planning to meet with the Cardinals include Arizona wide receiver Jacob Cowing and Texas pass catcher Xavier Worthy.

