NFL Draft: Malik Nabers to visit Arizona Cardinals after LSU pro day, per report

Mar 27, 2024, 9:17 AM | Updated: 9:34 am

LSU's Malik Nabers, a top NFL Draft prospect...

Malik Nabers #8 of the LSU Tigers celebrates after scoring a 34 yard touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


Arizona Sports

Projected top-10 NFL Draft pick Malik Nabers will visit with the Arizona Cardinals following his LSU pro day on Wednesday, reports NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe.

Arizona continues the evaluation process as the majority of talk around their No. 4 overall pick revolves around either Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. or potential trades.

Both Nabers and Harrison skipped the NFL Draft Combine, but the former participated in portions of LSU’s pro day on Wednesday.

Nabers measured in at 6-foot and 199 pounds, according to TheMMQB’s Albert Breer.

He made up for the size concerns with speed, clocking in a 40-yard dash time at somewhere in the 4.35- and 4.40-second range, according to Breer.

The receiver posted a 42-inch vertical and 10-foot, 9-inch broad jump.

Nabers, along with Washington’s Rome Odunze, are regarded as top-10 picks and potential darkhorse candidates to be selected ahead of Harrison.

For the Tigers, Nabers recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

This past year, on the receiving end of Heisman winner Jayden Daniels, Nabers posted 89 receptions for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Wolfe added that Nabers has already met with the Patriots (No. 3 pick), Titans (No. 7), Jets (No. 10) and Jaguars (No. 17).

