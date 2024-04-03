The Arizona Diamondbacks got a stellar outing from starting pitcher Zac Gallen in a 7-0 win over the New York Yankees.

Gallen threw six scoreless innings on 96 pitches, giving up three hits and three walks. New York was only able to muster one at-bat with a runner in scoring position off those six baserunners.

Arizona once again used the first inning at Chase Field to jump out to an early advantage. A Ketel Marte double was followed by four different D-backs connecting for a single, resulting in three D-backs runs.

Christian Walker added some insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh with a three-run homer, scoring Marte and Blaze Alexander.

Alexander, the rookie who made the team because of a standout spring, was back in the lineup and reached base three times as the designated hitter.

Arizona scored an additional run in the eighth off a wild pitch for seven on the night.

Arizona’s bounce-back win evened up the series with the Yankees. It will be decided on Wednesday with Merrill Kelly taking the mound for the D-backs against New York’s Carlos Rodon.

First pitch is scheduled for 12:40 p.m., with pregame coverage starting at 12 p.m. on the Arizona Sports app, ArizonaSports.com and 98.7.

