Blaze Alexander hits 1st career home run in Diamondbacks’ loss to Yankees

Apr 3, 2024, 1:39 PM | Updated: 3:52 pm

Blaze Alexander hits his first career home run vs. the Yankees...

Blaze Alexander #9 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits his first career homerun during the second inning in a game against the New York Yankees at Chase Field on April 03, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Zac BonDurant/Getty Images)

(Photo by Zac BonDurant/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


ArizonaSports.com editor

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Blaze Alexander continues to have a memorable start to 2024.

Against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, the young D-back notched his first career home run. The shot gave Arizona an early 1-0 lead, though the D-backs would go on to lose 6-5 to the Yankees in extra innings.

Staring at a full count in the bottom of the second inning, Alexander turned on a 95-mph four-seam fastball, firing it to the left field stands.

Per MLB, the ball reached 110.6 mph off Alexander’s bat.

And it wouldn’t be a true first career homer without a spoonful of silent treatment from the dugout, though Alexander looked pretty unfazed by it in the moment.

Alexander is making a name for himself at the big-league level after beating out Emmanuel Rivera and others for an Opening Day roster spot. Rivera has since been traded to the Miami Marlins for cash considerations after being designated for assignment.

Entering play Wednesday, the 24-year-old was slashing .400/.455/.400 with an OPS of .855. He’s recorded four hits, two RBIs, two runs scored, a stolen base and four strikeouts to one walk across 11 plate appearances.

When he’s in the lineup, Alexander has served as Arizona’s DH, second baseman and shortstop.

Alexander wasn’t the only Diamondbacks to homer on Wednesday.

Down 2-1 after an Aaron Judge 2-run dinger in the fourth inning, designated hitter Ketel Marte sent a solo shot out of the yard the following frame to tie things up.

The 433-foot bomb marked the first homer of the season for Marte.

The scoring would continue with yet another home run in extras.

Outfielder Alex Verdugo was first to break the 2-2 tie behind a 2-run homer off pitcher Kevin Ginkel in the top of the 10th inning.

Arizona would answer with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame. Outfielder Jorge Barrosa first crossed the plate on an error off of a Geraldo Perdomo grounder. Fellow D-backs outfielder Corbin Carroll chopped an RBI-single two batters later to tie things up at 4-4.

The Yankees would add two more in the 11th inning, however, with third baseman Jon Berti scoring on a Scott McGough balk before second baseman Gleyber Torres added an RBI-single to take the 6-4 win.

Arizona added a run later in the inning thanks to a Barrosa RBI-single but couldn’t complete the comeback in a 6-5 loss.

