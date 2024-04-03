Close
Greg Dortch signs free agent tender to remain with Cardinals for 2024

Apr 3, 2024, 1:32 PM | Updated: 1:33 pm

Greg Dortch (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Cardinals free agent Greg Dortch signed his tender offer Wednesday and will return to the team in 2024.

The Cardinals extended the tender in March, making Dortch unable to negotiate with other teams. He opted to sign the tender that is worth the league minimum.

Dortch had already said on social media he was excited to be back in Arizona.

NFL teams had until the new league year to extend the tender to exclusive rights free agents who have less than three accrued seasons in their career.

Dortch barely qualified as an exclusive rights free agent with 16 games played each of the past two seasons but only five games in 2021. One more game on the active roster that 2021 season would have made him no longer eligible to be an exclusive rights free agent.

Dortch had his hand in several phases of Arizona’s attack, serving as a punt and kick returner the past two seasons on top of his role as a slot receiver.

Dortch made 24 catches on 41 targets for 280 yards last year. He added two touchdowns.

The shifty 5-foot-7 receiver was more productive in 2022 with two touchdowns and 467 receiving yards on 52 receptions while playing more often with starting quarterback Kyler Murray. Dortch was second in the NFL with a catch percentage of 81.3% (52 receptions on 64 targets), per NextGenStats.com.

While receiver Hollywood Brown left for the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency, Arizona has rookie Michael Wilson back and could draft a No. 1 wideout.

The trade of fellow slot man Rondale Moore in a deal for the Cardinals to add former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder presumably opens more opportunities for Dortch to earn a significant role in the offense.

