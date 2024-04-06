Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA COYOTES

Michael Carcone scores twice as Coyotes net 6 in 3rd period, beat Golden Knights

Apr 5, 2024, 11:14 PM | Updated: 11:14 pm

Michael Carcone celebrates...

Michael Carcone #53 of the Arizona Coyotes celebrates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period of the NHL game at Mullett Arena on March 05, 2024 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Michael Carcone scored twice in Arizona’s six-goal third period, and the Coyotes rallied from three goals down to beat the Vegas Golden Knights 7-4 on Friday night.

Josh Doan, Nick Bjugstad and Carcone scored in a 67-second span midway through the third to tie it 4-4 before Carcone’s deflection off Zach Whitecloud’s stick put the Coyotes ahead with 5:13 remaining.

Josh Brown and Logan Cooley scored in the final four minutes as the Coyotes stopped the Golden Knights’ seven-game point streak (6-0-1). Cooley scored into an empty net. Alex Kerfoot also scored for Arizona, and Karel Vejmelka had 20 saves.

Clayton Keller had two assists to extend his points streak to 10 games, the longest active streak in the league.

RELATED STORIES

William Karlsson, Jack Eichel, Anthony Mantha and Chandler Stephenson scored in the second period as the Golden Knights had a 4-1 lead with 13 minutes remaining. Logan Thompson finished with 25 saves.

The Knights lost a chance to move into sole possession of third place in the Pacific Division in the tight Western Conference playoff race. Vegas is tied with Nashville with 92 points — one ahead of Los Angeles — as the teams jockey for playoff position. All three have six games remaining, none against each other.

Nashville is fourth in the Central Division and the Kings are fourth in the Pacific. The top three teams in each division automatically qualify for the playoffs, and the top two remaining point-getters earn the final two West playoff spots.

Kerfoot got Arizona on the scoreboard first at 6:17 of the second period when his wrist shot from the far left side of the left circle near the side boards hit Thompson’s blocker and bounced in.

After taking only three shots in the first period, the Golden Knights came alive with a four-goal second period.

Eichel tied it at 7:39 when he knocked in a rebound of a shot by Brayden McNabb that Vejmelka stopped with his chest but could not control.

Karlsson made it 2-1 with 8:52 remaining when he scored on a wrist shot from the slot after taking drop pass from Brendan Brisson.

Mantha scored three minutes later for a 3-1 lead when he found an open side on a 3-on-2 break after taking a pass from Karlsson.

Stephenson’s goal in the final two minutes capped the Golden Knight’s big period.

Arizona Coyotes

Arizona Coyotes Phoenix arena plan rendering...

Dan Bickley

If it happened, Coyotes relocation would give Arizona closure more than mourning

With great respect to Arizona Coyotes diehards: There is no public mourning over the word relocation. It's more like closure.

11 hours ago

Arizona Coyotes arena renderings leaked on the team's app...

Arizona Sports

Auction date set for Phoenix land Coyotes want for arena

The land in Phoenix that the Arizona Coyotes said they are targeting to purchase for the development of a new arena has an auction date set.

1 day ago

Bill Armstrong looks on...

Arizona Sports

‘Business as usual’ for Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong amid ownership chatter

Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo may be looking at potential buyers for the franchise, but for GM Bill Armstrong, it's business as usual.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo has sought out potential buyers, John Gambadoro reports

Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo has sought out potential buyers, John Gambadoro reports.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo has sought out potential buyers, John Gambadoro reports

Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo has sought out potential buyers, John Gambadoro reports

1 day ago

Arizona Coyotes...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo has sought out potential buyers

Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo has spoken to potential owners to gauge their interest in buying the team, John Gambadoro reports.

2 days ago

Michael Carcone scores twice as Coyotes net 6 in 3rd period, beat Golden Knights