Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks put up 6 runs in 1st inning, Braves come back to steal win

Apr 6, 2024, 5:25 PM | Updated: 7:21 pm

Ketel Marte...

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts as he rounds first base after leading off with a solo homer in the first inning at Truist Park on April 05, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Arizona Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte led off his second straight game with a home run in a six-spot first inning off Atlanta lefty Max Fried, but the Braves stormed back for a 9-8 victory at Truist Park on Saturday.

Marte’s 461-foot tater started yet another multi-run first inning for the D-backs, their seventh in nine games this year. Saturday was their highest-scoring thus far, as the D-backs put up the six runs on seven hits, bringing 11 hitters up.

The Braves, however, scored seven unanswered runs after trailing 8-2. The D-backs had not lost a game in which they scored six runs in the first inning since 2001.

D-backs continue first inning success

Marte’s impact didn’t end with the homer, as he laced an RBI double into right field to score the sixth run. He entered the game hitting 6-for-15 against lefties to start the year (.400).

The last D-backs player to hit lead-off homers in consecutive games was Jean Segura in 2016.

Corbin Carroll, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Christian Walker, Randal Grichuk and Jake McCarthy all collected hits, as well. Grichuk’s came in his first plate appearance with the team after he came off the 10-day injured list. He hit a jam-shot single with the bases loaded to score a run.

Fried, someone with two top-five finishes in the NL Cy Young race, only recorded two outs and was tagged with three earned runs in his season debut last weekend against the Phillies before another disastrous first inning.

The D-backs have now scored 21 runs in nine first innings to open the year.

Arizona scored three runs to start Friday’s game, but the Braves came back and won 6-5 in 10 innings.

Braves come back

A three-run shot by Marcell Ozuna off D-backs starter Brandon Pfaadt in the fifth inning put Atlanta back in striking distance down 8-5. Pfaadt finished with 5.2 innings, five earned runs on eight hits with seven strikeouts.

Bryce Jarvis struck out 2023 NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. to end the sixth inning, but he surrendered four straight hits in the seventh that plated a pair of runs.

Acuña delivered the game-tying RBI single flared to right field against Luis Frias in the eighth, and he scored on an Austin Riley knock past diving shortstop Blaze Alexander.

Atlanta finished the game with 15 hits.

D-backs catcher Gabriel Moreno had an opportunity to tie the game in the ninth inning with a runner on second and two outs. Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia made a sliding play to end it, as Arizona dropped the first two games of a series they led after 15 of 19 innings.

The Diamondbacks are 4-5 this season with a plus-19 run differential.

Arizona Diamondbacks

The Braves celebrate beating the Diamondbacks in extra innings...

Associated Press

Braves cap late comeback, beat Arizona as d’Arnaud drives home winning run in 10th

Travis d'Arnaud singled off the left-field wall to drive home the winning run in the 10th inning to beat the Diamondbacks on Friday.

23 hours ago

Ketel Marte hits the baseball...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Diamondbacks’ hot start not enough in loss to Braves

Friday's matchup against the Atlanta Braves provided yet another example of the Diamondbacks' dominance in the opening frame.

24 hours ago

Geraldo Perdomo...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks’ Geraldo Perdomo ‘gutting out’ knee injury, not in lineup Friday

Arizona Diamondbacks starting shortstop Geraldo Perdomo will not be in the lineup Friday in a series opener against the Atlanta Braves.

1 day ago

Randal Grichuk...

Arizona Sports

D-backs expected to recall Randal Grichuk before Friday’s game at Atlanta

Outfielder Randal Grichuk is expected to be recalled by the Arizona Diamondbacks before Friday's game at the Atlanta Braves.

2 days ago

Blaze Alexander...

Alex Weiner

What led to Diamondbacks RHP Scott McGough’s at-bat with the game on the line vs. Yankees

"There's a lot to unpack here," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said after his team's 11-inning loss to the Yankees.

3 days ago

Geraldo Perdomo throws the ball during a game...

Tyler Drake

D-backs’ Geraldo Perdomo day-to-day with right knee injury suffered vs. Yankees

Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo is considered day-to-day with a right knee injury suffered in a 6-5 loss to the Yankees.

3 days ago

Diamondbacks put up 6 runs in 1st inning, Braves come back to steal win