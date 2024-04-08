Close
Diamondbacks LHP Jordan Montgomery debuts with Triple-A Reno; ‘Got out of it healthy’

Apr 7, 2024, 6:17 PM | Updated: 6:29 pm

Jordan Montgomery...

Jordan Montgomery #52 of the Texas Rangers prepares to pitch against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning in Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Globe Life Field on October 20, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Arizona Sports

Jordan Montgomery took the mound in a game for the first time with the Arizona Diamondbacks’ organization Sunday, suiting up for the Triple-A Reno Aces as he builds up his pitch count.

The plan for Montgomery’s debut was four innings and 65 pitches, manager Torey Lovullo said this week, and the left-hander delivered 60 pitches through four. He allowed two earned runs on three hits with three walks and three punch outs. He stranded two runners in the fourth inning.

Montgomery said it felt good to get back in game action.

“First time being over here, you never enjoy giving up runs but threw some pitches that I might normally not,” Montgomery said postgame in audio provided by the Reno Aces. “Worked on a slider, of course I hung it there with that guy 0-2. But got out of it healthy and keep going up.”

He referred to an RBI double by San Francisco Giants prospect Marco Luciano on the slider.

Montgomery threw 50 pitches in three up-downs during a simulated game at Salt River Fields on Monday after he agreed to terms with the D-backs on March 29. He had been throwing this offseason in his hometown of Sumter, South Carolina, and agent Scott Boras’ facility in Miami to remain sharp through an elongated free agency process.

“Not ideal, but I did my best, threw my bullpens with ups and did everything I could to recreate a game, but there’s nothing you can really do except for get out there,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery said during his introductory press conference the target date for his D-backs debut was April 19 at the San Francisco Giants. On Sunday, he simply said the earlier he can join his new club, the better.

The D-backs are two rounds through the starting rotation with some mixed results behind top two starters Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly (24.2 combined IP, 4 ER). Eduardo Rodriguez, Arizona’s other big-ticket free agent pitcher addition, continues to work his way back from a lat strain.

Montgomery has some familiarity in the D-backs’ clubhouse, and this is not his first experience fitting into a new team during a season. He’s been traded at two straight deadlines and found success.

“Baseball’s a small world, so there’s good people everywhere, everyone’s played with someone before,” Montgomery said. “I’m not worried about fitting in with the guys. There’s a bunch of good character guys. Really just gotta get in the routine and settle in.”

The Aces won the game 6-4 with fire-throwing prospect Justin Martinez picking up the save.

The D-backs will turn over the rotation with Gallen facing the Colorado Rockies on Monday.

