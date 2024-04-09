Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

MLB

Total solar eclipse the main event at Guardians’ home opener

Apr 8, 2024, 6:38 PM

The Guardians look up at the total solar eclipse...

The Cleveland Guardians look up at the total solar eclipse before their home opener against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on April 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland is in the "path of totality" for today's total solar eclipse. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CLEVELAND (AP) — Pregame festivities for the Guardians’ home opener were ceremonial and celestial.

The first pitch for Monday’s game between Cleveland and the Chicago White Sox was upstaged by the solar eclipse, which briefly turned day into night at Progressive Field and made an annual rite of spring seem almost surreal.

Two hours before making his home debut as Guardians manager, Stephen Vogt stood on the grass near the third-base line and gazed at the spectacle in the sky while wearing special solar-viewing glasses.

Hardly your usual opener.

Cleveland’s players joined Vogt on the field to take photos and gawk at the alignment of earth, moon and sun — an event that more than lived up to its hype.

“Super dope,” Guardians pitcher Triston McKenzie said.

There were similar scenes all around the ballpark, currently under renovation, as thousands of fans moved to various spots to get the best possible views of the first total eclipse over Cleveland since 1806.

The next one won’t be until 2444.

“It was actually kind of crazy,” Guardians center fielder Tyler Freeman said. “I didn’t think it was going to be anything like that, but it was special. When’s the next one, 400 years or something like that? It was awesome.”

As the moon slowly crept in front and eventually blocked out the sun, the temperature dropped dramatically, the wind picked up and the ballpark was enveloped in an eerie twilight. Nothing about it felt normal.

“Awesome,” Vogt said after the Guardians beat the White Sox 4-0 for their fifth straight win. “What blew my mind was how dark it got. Not necessarily the sun, that was pretty cool to see, but just how dark and cold it got. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

At 3:13 p.m., the moment of totality, the Cleveland crowd erupted with a loud roar as if All-Star third baseman José Ramírez had connected for a homer. Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” blared over the stadium’s speaker system.

For the next four minutes, Cleveland baseball fans shared something they’ll never forget — or witness again.

“That was amazing,” said 11-year-old Colton Nice, who stood with his dad, Josh, in the front row behind Cleveland’s dugout.

Moments earlier, Vogt gave the youngster another thrill by stopping on his way to the clubhouse and asking him if he enjoyed the eclipse.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime event, it happens what every 375 years?” Josh Nice said. “We’re not going to see another one. So the fact that we scored some opening-day tickets, got to sit in the front row and see it together was awesome.”

Cleveland was one of the few major U.S. cities in the path of totality, a roughly 115-mile swath stretching across North America from Texas to Maine. But the Guardians were the only MLB team to have their game coincide with the eclipse.

The Guardians pushed back the starting time two hours to 5:10 p.m. so the eclipse wouldn’t interrupt the game while also allowing Cleveland fans and astronomy enthusiasts who flocked into the city to soak it in.

White Sox pitcher Erick Fedde wasn’t sure what to expect, but he was excited to be a part of it.

“Space is cool, right?” Fedde said while the White Sox took early batting practice. “People in our hotel are here just for the eclipse, which is kind of neat. Space groupies, I guess. I’ve never experienced one, so I’m looking forward to it.”

A few hours before eclipse, Vogt joked that he had been too busy lately to brush up on any constellation patterns.

“It’s cool,” he said. “I can remember in elementary school in California, we had one that I remember the shop teacher bringing over the welding goggles and we all got to look at it. I don’t remember what year that was or anything, but I have this vague memory of doing that.”

MLB

Shohei Ohtani...

Associated Press

MLB investigating gambling allegations involving Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani, Ippei Mizuhara

MLB opened an investigation into gambling and theft allegations involving Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and his interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara.

17 days ago

Shohei Ohtani speaks with his interpreter Ippei Mizuhara...

Associated Press

Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter fired by Dodgers amid illegal gambling, theft allegations

Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter has been fired by the Dodgers following allegations of illegal gambling and theft from the baseball star.

19 days ago

Todd Helton...

Associated Press

Todd Helton, Adrian Beltre and Joe Mauer elected to Hall of Fame

Adrián Beltré, Todd Helton and Joe Mauer will be inducted at Cooperstown on July 21 along with Jim Leyland.

3 months ago

Peter Seidler...

Associated Press

San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler dies at 63

San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler, who spent big in pursuit of a World Series title, died at 63 years old.

5 months ago

Luke Keaschall...

Arizona Sports

MLB Draft: GCU’s Wilson, ASU’s Keaschall among Arizona-tied players drafted

GCU's Jacob Wilson, Arizona's Chase Davis and ASU's Luke Keaschall were among 24 players from Arizona schools picked in the MLB Draft.

9 months ago

Associated Press

Yankees’ Domingo Germán throws perfect game against A’s, MLB’s 24th

Yankees' Domingo Germán pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history Wednesday night in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.

9 months ago

Total solar eclipse the main event at Guardians’ home opener