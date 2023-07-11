Close
MLB Draft: GCU’s Wilson, ASU’s Keaschall among Arizona-tied players drafted

Jul 11, 2023, 3:36 PM

Arizona St. infielder Luke Keaschall (32) makes a throw to first base during a Pac-12 Baseball Tournament game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Oregon State Beavers on May 25th, 2023, at Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, AZ. (Photo by Zac BonDurant/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 2023 MLB Draft has concluded and 24 players were taken from Arizona high schools and colleges.

Grand Canyon shortstop Jacob Wilson was first off the board, going No. 6 overall in the first round to the Oakland Athletics, the highest an Antelope has ever been taken.

Wilson was the first top 10 pick in the MLB Draft out of an Arizona school since Arizona State’s Spencer Torkelson went No. 1 overall to the Detroit Tigers in 2020.

Arizona Wildcats standout Chase Davis landed No. 21 overall to the St. Louis Cardinals, and ASU’s first draftee was Luke Keaschall, who went No. 49 to the Minnesota Twins.

The Arizona Diamondbacks went local for their Round-19 slot, nabbing ASU infielder Wyatt Crenshaw, a Chandler native who played for Perry High School.

Crenshaw’s father, Ken, is the D-backs’ director of sports medicine and performance.

Josh Tiedemann of Hamilton HS was the highest picked player out of an Arizona high school in the 13th round by the New York Yankees.

List of Arizona players in 2023 MLB Draft

– Round 1, Pick 6: SS Jacob Wilson (GCU), Oakland Athletics

– Round 1, Pick 21: OF Chase Davis (Arizona), St. Louis Cardinals

– Round 2, Pick 49: 2B Luke Keaschall (ASU), Minnesota Twins

– Round 4, Pick 128: OF Homer Bush Jr. (GCU), San Diego Padres

– Round 5, Pick 159: LHP Zach Thornton (GCU), New York Mets

– Round 6, Pick 183: RHP T.J. Nichols (Arizona), Tampa Bay Rays

– Round 7, Pick 222: 1B Kiko Romero (Arizona), New York Yankees

– Round 10, Pick 294: RHP Chris Barraza (Arizona), Los Angeles Angels

– Round 10, Pick 297: LHP Ross Dunn (ASU), Minnesota Twins

– Round 10, Pick 308: LHP Matt Wilkinson (Central Arizona College), Cleveland Guardians

– Round 10, Pick 311: SS Nik McClaughry (Arizona), San Diego Padres

– Round 12, Pick 347: RHP Khristian Curtis (ASU), Pittsburgh Pirates

– Round 12, Pick 359: RHP Mathias LaCombe (Cochise College), Chicago White Sox

– Round 12, Pick 360: LHP Timmy Manning (ASU), San Francisco Giants

– Round 13, Pick 402: TWP Josh Tiedemann (Hamilton HS), New York Yankees

– Round 14, Pick 430: RHP Jaxon Jelkin (South Mountain CC), Los Angeles Dodgers

– Round 15, Pick 441: LHP Michael Trausch (Central Arizona College), Texas Rangers

– Round 16, Pick 469: RHP Josh Hansell (ASU), Kansas City Royals

– Round 18, Pick 539: LHP Anthony Imhoff (Pima CC), Chicago White Sox

– Round 19, Pick 560: RHP Blake Pivaroff (ASU), Detroit Tigers

– Round 19, Pick 565: OF Wyatt Crenshaw (ASU), Arizona Diamondbacks

– Round 19, Pick 573: RHP Owen Stevenson (ASU), Tampa Bay Rays

– Round 20, Pick 602: LHP Justin Chambers (Basha HS), Milwaukee Brewers

MLB Draft: GCU’s Wilson, ASU’s Keaschall among Arizona-tied players drafted