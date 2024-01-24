Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

MLB

Todd Helton, Adrian Beltre and Joe Mauer elected to Hall of Fame

Jan 23, 2024, 6:02 PM

Todd Helton...

Todd Helton #17 of the Colorado Rockies flips the ball against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the Major League Baseball game at Chase Field on August 30, 2011 in Phoenix, Arizona. Helton will be inducted at Cooperstown on July 21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Adrián Beltré, Todd Helton and Joe Mauer were elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame on Tuesday while Billy Wagner and Gary Sheffield fell short.

Beltré was picked on 366 of 385 ballots from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America in his first ballot appearance for 95.1%.

Helton received 307 votes for 79.7% in his sixth appearance, 18 more than the needed 289 for 75% after falling 11 votes short last year.

Mauer got 293 votes for 76.1% and like Beltré was elected on his first try.

Wagner was five short at 284 votes and 73.8%, but up from 68.1% last year. He will appear on the ballot for the 10th and final time in 2025, when Ichiro Suzuki and CC Sabathia are newly eligible.

RELATED STORIES

Beltré, Mauer and Helton will be inducted at Cooperstown on July 21 along with Jim Leyland, elected last month by the contemporary era committee for managers, executives and umpires. There are 273 players among 346 people in the Hall.

Sheffield got 246 votes for 63.9% in his final appearance on the BBWAA ballot, up from 55% last year and 11.7% in 2015. He is eligible for consideration by the contemporary baseball player committee, which meets next in December 2025.

Beltré, a four-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove third baseman, hit .286 with 477 homers and 1,707 RBIs for the Los Angeles Dodgers (1998-2004), Seattle (2005-09), Boston (2010) and Texas (2011-18). His 2,759 games at third base are second to Brooks Robinson’s 2,870 and his 636 doubles are 11th on the career list.

Helton received 16.5% support in 2019, his first year on the ballot. A five-time All-Star first baseman and the 2000 major league batting champion, he hit .316 in 17 seasons for Colorado with 369 homers, 1,406 RBIs and 1,401 runs. He had widely divergent home/road statistics, batting .345 with 200 homers and 791 RBIs in the mile-high air of Coors Field and .287 with 142 homers and 547 RBIs on the road.

Mauer was a six-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove winner and the 2009 AL MVP during 15 seasons with Minnesota. He is the only catcher to win three batting titles, and he became just the 20th player in the Hall who was primarily a catcher. He hit .306 with 143 homers and 906 RBIs with Minnesota from 2004-18.

Voters included an average of seven names per ballot, up from 5.86 last year, and 24.4% of the voters checked the maximum 10 candidates, an increase from 13.9%. Just 10 eligible voters failed to return ballots.

Alex Rodriguez and Manny Ramírez again lagged, hurt by suspensions for performance-enhancing drugs. Rodriguez received 34.8% and Ramírez 32.5%.

Among other first-time candidates, Chase Utley (28.8%) and David Wright (6.2%) will remain on next year’s ballot.

José Bautista, Bartolo Colon, Matt Holliday, Adrián González, Victor Martinez, Brandon Phillips, José Reyes and James Shields all were under 5% and will be dropped.

MLB

Peter Seidler...

Associated Press

San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler dies at 63

San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler, who spent big in pursuit of a World Series title, died at 63 years old.

2 months ago

Luke Keaschall...

Arizona Sports

MLB Draft: GCU’s Wilson, ASU’s Keaschall among Arizona-tied players drafted

GCU's Jacob Wilson, Arizona's Chase Davis and ASU's Luke Keaschall were among 24 players from Arizona schools picked in the MLB Draft.

7 months ago

Associated Press

Yankees’ Domingo Germán throws perfect game against A’s, MLB’s 24th

Yankees' Domingo Germán pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history Wednesday night in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.

7 months ago

Joey Meneses #32 of Team Mexico flips his bat after hitting a three-run home run against Team USA d...

Alex Weiner

Team Mexico, fans electrify Chase Field in World Baseball Classic win over US

Team Mexico blew away Team USA in front of a rocking sold-out crowd at Chase Field in the World Baseball Classic.

11 months ago

(Twitter screenshot/@ASU_Baseball)...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State baseball legend Sal Bando dies at 78

Arizona State baseball legend Sal Bando, a College World Series and three-time World Series champion, has died at the age of 78.

1 year ago

Associated Press

Report: Xander Bogaerts signs with Padres for 11 years, $280 million

The San Diego Padres and Xander Bogaerts agreed to a blockbuster $280 million, 11-year contract Wednesday night.

1 year ago

Todd Helton, Adrian Beltre and Joe Mauer elected to Hall of Fame