When will the Diamondbacks, other Cactus League teams report to spring training?

Jan 18, 2024, 6:26 PM

Ketel Marte...

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte before a spring training game Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (Arizona Sports/Alex Weiner)

(Arizona Sports/Alex Weiner)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Arizona Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks fans can get their first look at the 2024 squad on Feb. 14, the first day of workouts for pitchers and catchers.

Full-team workouts begin on Feb. 19 before games start on Feb. 23. Diamondbacks picture day is on Feb. 21.

The workouts at Salt River Fields are open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Looking around the Cactus League, the Los Angeles Dodgers are the first club to report with pitchers and catchers working out on Feb. 9. The San Diego Padres are next on Feb. 11, and the other 13 clubs report on either Feb. 14 or Feb. 15.

Arizona’s first two games are against its roommates, the Colorado Rockies. D-backs spring training games run through March 26 — Arizona hosts the Cleveland Guardians for two exhibition games at Chase Field on March 25-26 — before Opening Day on March 28.

Spring training will bring on the team debuts of D-backs offseason acquisitions Eduardo Rodriguez and Eugenio Suarez.

Cactus League report dates (pitchers and catchers; full team)

Arizona: Feb. 14; Feb. 19
Chicago (NL): Feb. 14; Feb. 19
Chicago (AL): Feb. 14; Feb. 19
Cincinnati: Feb. 14; Feb. 19
Cleveland: Feb. 15; Feb. 20
Colorado: Feb. 15; Feb. 20
Kansas City: Feb. 14; Feb. 19
Los Angeles (NL): Feb. 9; Feb. 14
Los Angeles (AL): Feb. 14; Feb. 19
Milwaukee: Feb. 15; Feb. 20
Oakland: Feb. 14; Feb. 19
San Diego: Feb. 11; Feb. 16
San Francisco: Feb. 15; Feb. 20
Seattle: Feb. 15; Feb. 20
Texas: Feb. 14; Feb. 19

