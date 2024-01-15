The Arizona Diamondbacks have reportedly agreed to terms with two outfield prospects from the Dominican Republic to start the 2024 international signing period.

No. 10 ranked Adriel Rodney and No. 24 ranked Belfi Rivera will both reportedly join the club’s farm system.

Rodney is a 6-foot-1, 176 pound, 16-year-old who has drawn comparisons to Julio Rodriguez. While he projects to start his career in center field, scouts believe he has the ability to shift to one of the corner outfield spots as he continues to develop his skills and strength.

Rivera is a 6-foot-1, 160 pound, 17-year-old prospect who is also expected to start in center field but could shift to right or left as his career develops.

Rivera is a left handed swinger while Rodney bats from the right side.

The D-backs are among six teams with more than $7 million in signing pool money.

The D-backs, Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals are the only three teams linked to agreeing to terms with two players in the top 25 of the international prospect rankings.

The top prospect on the list, shortstop Leo De Vries, has been linked to the San Diego Padres.

