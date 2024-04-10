The Arizona Diamondbacks signed second baseman Kolten Wong to a minor-league contract on Wednesday, the team announced.

Following his signing, Wong was assigned to the Triple-A Reno Aces.

The second baseman played 67 games for the Seattle Mariners last season before getting designated for assignment midseason and latching on with the Los Angeles Dodgers for 20 games.

He ended up being among the spring training invites for the Baltimore Orioles this past February but was released the following month.

Wong got his MLB start with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2013. He would go on to play eight seasons for St. Louis, appearing in 852 games and slashing .261/.333/.384 with a .717 OPS.

After the 2020 season, Wong signed a two-year deal with the Milwaukee Brewers. He played in 250 games for Milwaukee and registered 229 hits (29 home runs), 97 RBIs, 29 stolen bases and 171 strikeouts to 77 walks.

Wong’s club option was eventually exercised by the Brewers for 2023.

The second baseman wouldn’t make it to Opening Day with Milwaukee, however, instead getting dealt to Seattle for Abraham Toro and Jesse Winker.

Arizona’s current options at second base include Ketel Marte, Blaze Alexander and Jace Peterson.

The D-backs are back in action Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is slated for 6:40 p.m. and can be heard on the Arizona Sports app and ESPN 620 AM.

