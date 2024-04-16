Grayson Allen is happy to find a home in Phoenix following the news of him signing a four-year $70 million contract extension.

Allen finds stability in Phoenix after spending his first five seasons in the NBA with the Utah Jazz (1) , Memphis Grizzlies (2) and Milwaukee Bucks (2), in which Allen was traded three times in that five-year span.

Allen said during a press conference Tuesday his fit within the team was a factor in him signing the extension with the team.

“I feel like I can play comfortably with these guys and I have a lot fun here,” Allen told reporters. “It’s a great group and I got a good thing here.”

Allen said the way he felt going into this year played a role in the success he had in his first season with the team, in which saw him finish the regular season with a league-best 46.1 percent from three-point range.

“I’ve been able to be in a rhythm for most of the year and do a little bit more driving, passing, handling the ball up top,” Allen said. “Just a mix of good opportunities, good teammates, good fit with the group and getting better.”

Suns general manager James Jones was excited to get Allen to sign the extension before the playoffs began and he had that support from the team’s owner Mat Ishbia.

“The one thing we want do as a team is keep our continuity and we had the opportunity to keep Grayson here,” Jones said. “Mat valued this family atmosphere, he values the culture that we are building because guys like Grayson value it and that’s where they want to be.”

Jones said Allen is a key piece of the team’s core and keeping him was important to the team’s structure.

“To be able to keep him with the group and have him be a part of our core, I think is a testament to this group,” Jones said. “Guys sacrifice for each other, they make each other better, stay connected, compete and they play the game the right way.”

Suns head coach Frank Vogel started off Tuesday’s press conference congratulating Allen on his extension and said it was well-deserved.

“This is what you want in this profession,” Vogel said. “We’re all competing for championships, but the relationship element, people element and to be a leader of men trying to make a name for themselves and to see those moments where they get the reward is rewarding for me.”

The sixth-seeded Suns will play the third-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. First game of the series in Minnesota is scheduled for Saturday.