Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Grayson Allen ‘got a good thing here’ with Suns, happy to ink contract extension

Apr 16, 2024, 3:59 PM

Grayson Allen is excited to stay with the Suns following the announcement of his four-year extensio...

Grayson Allen #8 of the Phoenix Suns drives to the basket against Mike Conley #10 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter at Target Center on April 14, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Suns defeated the Timberwolves 125-106. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


ArizonaSports.com editor

Grayson Allen is happy to find a home in Phoenix following the news of him signing a four-year $70 million contract extension.

Allen finds stability in Phoenix after spending his first five seasons in the NBA with the Utah Jazz (1) , Memphis Grizzlies (2) and Milwaukee Bucks (2), in which Allen was traded three times in that five-year span.

Allen said during a press conference Tuesday his fit within the team was a factor in him signing the extension with the team.

“I feel like I can play comfortably with these guys and I have a lot fun here,” Allen told reporters. “It’s a great group and I got a good thing here.”

RELATED STORIES

Allen said the way he felt going into this year played a role in the success he had in his first season with the team, in which saw him finish the regular season with a league-best 46.1 percent from three-point range.

“I’ve been able to be in a rhythm for most of the year and do a little bit more driving, passing, handling the ball up top,” Allen said. “Just a mix of good opportunities, good teammates, good fit with the group and getting better.”

Suns general manager James Jones was excited to get Allen to sign the extension before the playoffs began and he had that support from the team’s owner Mat Ishbia.

“The one thing we want do as a team is keep our continuity and we had the opportunity to keep Grayson here,” Jones said. “Mat valued this family atmosphere, he values the culture that we are building because guys like Grayson value it and that’s where they want to be.”

Jones said Allen is a key piece of the team’s core and keeping him was important to the team’s structure.

“To be able to keep him with the group and have him be a part of our core, I think is a testament to this group,” Jones said. “Guys sacrifice for each other, they make each other better, stay connected, compete and they play the game the right way.”

Suns head coach Frank Vogel started off Tuesday’s press conference congratulating Allen on his extension and said it was well-deserved.

“This is what you want in this profession,” Vogel said. “We’re all competing for championships, but the relationship element, people element and to be a leader of men trying to make a name for themselves and to see those moments where they get the reward is rewarding for me.”

The sixth-seeded Suns will play the third-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. First game of the series in Minnesota is scheduled for Saturday.

Phoenix Suns

Kevin Young and Frank Vogel...

Nick Borgia

Suns’ Kevin Young will stay on staff through playoffs, per Frank Vogel

Suns head coach Frank Vogel and GM James Jones spoke about Kevin Young's move to become the next head coach of the BYU Men's Basketball team.

37 minutes ago

Grayson Allen of the Phoenix Suns...

Kevin Zimmerman

Grayson Allen agrees to sign 4-year contract extension with Suns

Grayson Allen and the Suns agreed to a four-year, $70 million contract extension Monday after the guard's first regular season in Phoenix.

7 hours ago

Associate head coach Kevin Young of the Phoenix Suns during the first half of the NBA game against ...

Arizona Sports

Report: Suns assistant Kevin Young to replace Mark Pope as BYU head coach

Phoenix Suns assistant Kevin Young, the NBA's top-paid assistant coach, will reportedly replace Mark Pope with the BYU Cougars.

9 hours ago

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant from USA Basketball in the Tokyo Olympics...

Arizona Sports

Report: Suns’ Devin Booker, Kevin Durant on finalized Team USA Olympic roster

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant are part of the finalized Team USA roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

1 day ago

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns shoots the ball against Naz Reid #11 of the Minnesota Timberwol...

Kellan Olson

Will Suns continue to be Timberwolves’ kryptonite in the playoffs?

The Phoenix Suns were a mismatch for the T-Wolves in the regular season. Will that remain the case in the first round of the NBA Playoffs?

1 day ago

Kevin Durant and Anthony Edwards...

Arizona Sports

Schedule as we know it: Suns face Timberwolves in 1st round starting Saturday

The No. 6 seed Phoenix Suns will travel to meet the No. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

1 day ago

Grayson Allen ‘got a good thing here’ with Suns, happy to ink contract extension