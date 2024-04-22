The Phoenix Suns have not quite traded all their picks away, owning the No. 22 selection in the 2024 NBA Draft, the league announced Monday after sorting out tiebreakers.

The Suns were one of three teams to finish the regular season with a 49-33 record along with the Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans.

The Bucks, through a random drawing at the NBA office in Secaucus, won the tiebreaker for the No. 21 pick. The Pelicans lost out to Phoenix and dropped to No. 23 overall, although New Orleans and Milwaukee are swapping picks as part of the 2020 Jrue Holiday trade.

Phoenix does not have a second-round pick, trading theirs to the Washington Wizards in the package for guard Bradley Beal. The Suns had a second-rounder from the Denver Nuggets via a trade with the Orlando Magic, but the NBA docked them for tampering with free agent center Drew Eubanks. There will be 58 picks total this year, as the Philadelphia 76ers also had a second-rounder taken away for violating free agency rules.

Suns general manager James Jones cannot trade his 2024 first-round pick until draft night. The Suns have not picked in the first round — and held onto the player — since taking Maryland center Jalen Smith at No. 10 overall in 2020.

The Suns do not own a 2025, 2027 or 2029 first-rounder after the Kevin Durant trade, while in 2026, 2028 and 2030 they get the least favorable pick via swaps from the Durant and Beal deals.

The NBA Draft is June 26-27 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

NBA Draft order

Lottery (May 12)

Detroit (14-68)

Washington (15-67)

Charlotte (21-61)

Portland (21-61)

San Antonio (22-60)

Toronto (25-57)

Memphis (27-55)

Utah (31-51)

Brooklyn (32-50) — to Houston

Atlanta (36-46)

Chicago (39-43)

Houston (41-41)

Sacramento (46-36)

Golden State (46-36)

Rest of the first round

15. Miami (46-36)

16. Philadelphia (47-35)

17. Los Angeles Lakers (47-35)

18. Orlando (47-35)

19. Indiana (47-35) — to Toronto

20. Cleveland (48-34)

21. Milwaukee (49-33) — to New Orleans

22. Phoenix (49-33)

23. New Orleans (49-33) — to Milwaukee

24. Dallas (50-32) — to New York

25. New York (50-32)

26. LA Clippers (51-31) — to Washington via Dallas and Oklahoma City

27. Minnesota (56-26)

28. Denver (57-25)

29. Oklahoma City (57-25) — to Utah via Toronto and Indiana

30. Boston (64-18)

Second round

31. Detroit — to Toronto via New York and the LA Clippers

32. Washington — to Utah via Detroit and Brooklyn

33/34. Portland — to Milwaukee via Sacramento

33/34. Charlotte — to Portland via Denver, Oklahoma City, and New Orleans

35. San Antonio

36. Toronto — to Indiana via Philadelphia, the LA Clippers, and Memphis

37. Memphis — to Minnesota via the Los Angeles Lakers, Washington, and Oklahoma City

38. Utah — to New York

39. Brooklyn — to Memphis via Houston

40. Atlanta — to Portland

41. Chicago — to Philadelphia via Boston, San Antonio, and New Orleans

42. Houston — to Charlotte via Oklahoma City

43. Miami

44/45. Golden State — to Houston via Atlanta

44/45. Sacramento

46. Indiana — to the LA Clippers via Memphis and Milwaukee

47. Orlando

48. Los Angeles Lakers — to San Antonio via Memphis

49. Cleveland — to Indiana

50. New Orleans– to Indiana

51. Phoenix — to Washington

52. Milwaukee — to Golden State via Indiana

53. New York — to Detroit via Philadelphia and Charlotte

54. Dallas — to Boston via Sacramento

55. LA Clippers — to the Los Angeles Lakers

56. Minnesota — to Denver via Oklahoma City

57. Oklahoma City — to Memphis via Houston and Atlanta

58. Boston — to Dallas via Charlotte

