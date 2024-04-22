Close
NBA draft order finalized, Suns pick No. 22 overall after tiebreakers

Apr 22, 2024, 4:22 PM

General manager James Jones and owner Matt Ishiba...

General manager James Jones and owner Matt Ishiba of the Phoenix Suns look on prior to the game against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on November 08, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns have not quite traded all their picks away, owning the No. 22 selection in the 2024 NBA Draft, the league announced Monday after sorting out tiebreakers.

The Suns were one of three teams to finish the regular season with a 49-33 record along with the Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans.

The Bucks, through a random drawing at the NBA office in Secaucus, won the tiebreaker for the No. 21 pick. The Pelicans lost out to Phoenix and dropped to No. 23 overall, although New Orleans and Milwaukee are swapping picks as part of the 2020 Jrue Holiday trade.

Phoenix does not have a second-round pick, trading theirs to the Washington Wizards in the package for guard Bradley Beal. The Suns had a second-rounder from the Denver Nuggets via a trade with the Orlando Magic, but the NBA docked them for tampering with free agent center Drew Eubanks. There will be 58 picks total this year, as the Philadelphia 76ers also had a second-rounder taken away for violating free agency rules.

Suns general manager James Jones cannot trade his 2024 first-round pick until draft night. The Suns have not picked in the first round — and held onto the player — since taking Maryland center Jalen Smith at No. 10 overall in 2020.

The Suns do not own a 2025, 2027 or 2029 first-rounder after the Kevin Durant trade, while in 2026, 2028 and 2030 they get the least favorable pick via swaps from the Durant and Beal deals.

The NBA Draft is June 26-27 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

NBA Draft order

Lottery (May 12)

Detroit (14-68)
Washington (15-67)
Charlotte (21-61)
Portland (21-61)
San Antonio (22-60)
Toronto (25-57)
Memphis (27-55)
Utah (31-51)
Brooklyn (32-50) — to Houston
Atlanta (36-46)
Chicago (39-43)
Houston (41-41)
Sacramento (46-36)
Golden State (46-36)

Rest of the first round

15. Miami (46-36)
16. Philadelphia (47-35)
17. Los Angeles Lakers (47-35)
18. Orlando (47-35)
19. Indiana (47-35) — to Toronto
20. Cleveland (48-34)
21. Milwaukee (49-33) — to New Orleans
22. Phoenix (49-33)
23. New Orleans (49-33) — to Milwaukee
24. Dallas (50-32) — to New York
25. New York (50-32)
26. LA Clippers (51-31) — to Washington via Dallas and Oklahoma City
27. Minnesota (56-26)
28. Denver (57-25)
29. Oklahoma City (57-25) — to Utah via Toronto and Indiana
30. Boston (64-18)

Second round

31. Detroit — to Toronto via New York and the LA Clippers
32. Washington — to Utah via Detroit and Brooklyn
33/34. Portland — to Milwaukee via Sacramento
33/34. Charlotte — to Portland via Denver, Oklahoma City, and New Orleans
35. San Antonio
36. Toronto — to Indiana via Philadelphia, the LA Clippers, and Memphis
37. Memphis — to Minnesota via the Los Angeles Lakers, Washington, and Oklahoma City
38. Utah — to New York
39. Brooklyn — to Memphis via Houston
40. Atlanta — to Portland
41. Chicago — to Philadelphia via Boston, San Antonio, and New Orleans
42. Houston — to Charlotte via Oklahoma City
43. Miami
44/45. Golden State — to Houston via Atlanta
44/45. Sacramento
46. Indiana — to the LA Clippers via Memphis and Milwaukee
47. Orlando
48. Los Angeles Lakers — to San Antonio via Memphis
49. Cleveland — to Indiana
50. New Orleans–  to Indiana
51. Phoenix — to Washington
52. Milwaukee — to Golden State via Indiana
53. New York — to Detroit via Philadelphia and Charlotte
54. Dallas — to Boston via Sacramento
55. LA Clippers — to the Los Angeles Lakers
56. Minnesota — to Denver via Oklahoma City
57. Oklahoma City — to Memphis via Houston and Atlanta
58. Boston — to Dallas via Charlotte

