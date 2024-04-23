A lot has been made about the Arizona Cardinals’ No. 4 overall pick this NFL Draft.

With a top five pick, Arizona can add a generational talent like Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. or any of the other top pass-catching prospects. It could also move off the pick completely to stockpile additional picks.

But while fourth pick is getting a lot of the attention, the Cardinals have another chance at altering the franchise with the 27th overall pick acquired last draft in a trade with the Houston Texans.

A look at what draft analysts are thinking when it comes to Arizona’s second first-round lottery ticket:

2024 Arizona Sports NFL Mock Draft Tracker 2.0: Who will the Arizona Cardinals pick at No. 27?

Player Position School Mocked to Cardinals (number of times) Trade down — — 11 Chop Robinson Edge Penn State 8 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama 7 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson 6 Darius Robinson Edge Missouri 5 Johnny Newton DL Illinois 5 Laiatu Latu Edge UCLA 4 Zach Frazier IOL West Virginia 3 Amarius Mims OT Georgia 3 Jared Verse Edge Florida State 2 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa 2 Troy Fautanu OL Washington 2 Troy Franklin WR Oregon 2 Byron Murphy II DL Texas 2 Mike Sainristil CB Michigan 1 Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL Oregon 1 Kamari Lassiter CB Georgia 1 Max Melton DB Rutgers 1 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona 1 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas 1 Ladd McConkey WR Georgia 1

April 23

Pro Football Focus (Gordon McGuinness) 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Significant trades abound, including the Rams moving up for QB Jayden Daniels — McConkey

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco) Prisco’s what teams ‘should’ do 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Jayden Daniels over Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall — Mims

Fantasy Pros (Kent Weyrauch) 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Kent Weyrauch’s “The Model” Picks (4.0) — Mims

33rd Team (staff) 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Former Executives Predict This Year’s First Round — Chop Robinson

April 22

ESPN (Jordan Reid) 2024 NFL mock draft: Reid predicts seven rounds, 257 picks — Cardinals trade the No. 27 overall pick to the Vikings for Nos. 27 and 90.

NFL.com (Eric Edholm) Eric Edholm 2024 NFL mock draft 3.0: Six QBs; three trades; Eagles move up for CB — Verse

Yahoo! Sports (Charles McDonald and Nate Tice) NFL mock draft: With one major trade-up, it’s a QB party in the top 5 — Latu

The Ringer (Sheil Kapadia) Here’s How Every First-Round Pick of the 2024 NFL Draft Will Play Out — Cardinals trade No. 27 to the Chiefs for the No. 32 pick and a fourth-rounder.

PFF.com (staff) PFF analysts pick for all seven rounds — Chop Robinson

USA Today (Nate Davis) Six QBs make first-round cut as trade possibilities remain — Darius Robinson

CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson) 5 QBs go in top 12, Patriots trade up for WR in ‘what teams SHOULD do’ edition — Latu

April 19

NFL.com (Chad Reuter) Seven-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Six edge rushers, five trades, five QBs in wild Round 1 — DeJean

The Athletic (Austin Mock) 2024 NFL analytics mock draft: Using projection model, consensus big board to make best picks — Darius Robinson

April 18

CBS Sports (Jonathan Jones) 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Falcons select Kirk Cousins’ eventual replacement; five QBs go in first round — Cardinals trade the 27th pick to the Patriots for a trade package that includes the 34th pick.

NFL.com (Dan Parr) Dan Parr 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0: Three trades reshuffle Round 1; five quarterbacks in top 13 picks — Wiggins

April 17

Pro Football Focus (Nathan Jahnke) 2024 NFL Mock Draft: 3 QBs are selected in first 3 picks while Giants and Jets trade into top 5 — Cardinals trade the 27th pick to the Patriots for Nos. 34 and 103.

The Athletic (Dane Brugler) 7-round NFL mock draft: Dane Brugler predicts all 257 picks — Chop Robinson

April 16

NFL.com (Peter Schrager) Peter Schrager 2024 NFL mock draft 1.0: Giants leap up for J.J. McCarthy; Vikings stick and pick CB, QB — Darius Robinson

CBS Sports (Will Brinson) 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders swing late-round deal to land QB; Vikings move up to get their guy — McKinstry

33rd Team (Dan Pizzuta) 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Picks That Make Teams More Fun — Fautanu

Football Guys (Christian Wilkins) Christian Williams’ NFL Mock Draft 7.0 (Seven Rounds) — Sainristil

The Associated Press (Rob Maaddi) AP mock NFL draft 3.0: 8 trades, including 2 in the top 5 highlight AP’s final mock draft — Franklin

April 15

Sporting News (Tyler Forness) 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Drake Maye slides past 3rd overall and Saints trade into top 10 — Wiggins

33rd Team (Marcus Mosher) 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Picks, Predictions For All 7 Rounds — Chop Robinson

Draft Wire (Natalie Miller) 5 QBs go in the first 13 picks in 2024 NFL first round mock draft update — Mims

Fantasy Pros (Mike Fanelli) 2024 NFL Mock Draft With Trades: Mike Fanelli (5.0) — Cardinals trade the 27th pick to the Bears for No. 75 and two 2025 second-rounders.

Fox Sports (Nick Wright) NFL mock draft: Nick Wright has Bears pair Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr. — McKinstry

USA Today (Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz) 2024 NFL mock draft: J.J. McCarthy or Drake Maye for Patriots at No. 3? — Wiggins

Pro Football Focus (Sam Monson) Two-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Commanders select J.J. McCarthy, Vikings secure two QBs — Frazier

April 14

The Draft Newtork (Ryan Fowler) NFL Mock Draft 2024: 6 First-Round QBs — Powers-Johnson

April 13

CBS Sports (Kyle Stackpole) 2024 NFL Mock Draft: AFC contenders land potential steals in back half of Round 1; Bears pair QB with top WR — Darius Robinson

April 12

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco) Pete Prisco 2024 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Four QBs picked in top 5, plus expect lots of OL, WR throughout Round 1 — McKinstry

Touchdown Wire (Alyssa Barbieri) 2024 NFL mock draft: QBs go 1-2-3, Dak Prescott to Broncos in new two-round projections — Cardinals trade Nos. 27 and 35 to the Packers for Nos. 25 and 41.

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) NFL mock draft 2024 with trades: Vikings move up for Jayden Daniels, Jets help Broncos get J.J. McCarthy — Cardinals trade No. 27 to the Chiefs for a package that includes No. 32.

CBS Sports (Josh Edwards) 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Malik Nabers surpasses Marvin Harrison Jr. as WR1; Steelers, Cowboys invest in OL Newton

April 11

33rd Team (Ian Valentino) 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Marvin Harrison Jr. Falls Outside Top 5 — Franklin

NFL.com (Gennaro Filice) Gennaro Filice 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0: Jets go get Rome Odunze; Pats, Raiders trade back into Round 1 — Cardinals trade the No. 27 pick to the Patriots.

CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso) Seven-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Four WRs picked in top 10; Cowboys, Seahawks, Broncos all take QBs on Day 2 — Murphy II

April 10

ESPN (Mel Kiper Jr.) 2024 NFL mock draft: Mel Kiper’s predictions for Rounds 1-2 — Darius Robinson

April 8

The 33rd Team (Diante Lee) 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Which Team Makes Huge Move For Drake Maye? — Lassiter

Fantasy Pros (Kent Weyrauch) 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Kent Weyrauch’s Picks & Predictions (3.0) — Chop Robinson

Tankathon (staff) 2024 NFL Mock Draft — Chop Robinson

Fox Sports (Nick Wright) 2024 NFL Draft: Four QBs taken at the top in Nick Wright’s second mock draft — DeJean

NFL.com (Adam Rank) 2024 NFL mock draft … with a twist! What every team SHOULD do in Round 1 — Newton

CBS Sports (Chris Trepasso) 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Grading former NFL players’ alternating picks; Cowboys take QB, Bills wait on WR — McKinstry

Pro Football Focus (Max Chadwick) 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Record six QBs in the top 15, Brock Bowers to the Jets — Wiggins

The Athletic (Nick Baumgardner) 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Could quarterbacks go 1-2-3-4 atop Round 1? Newton

CBS Sports (Bryan DeArdo) 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Giants, Vikings take quarterback in first round; Bills pick WR after Stefon Diggs trade — Latu

April 7

The Draft Network (Damian Parson) NFL Mock Draft 2024: 4-Round Edition — McKinstry

Cards Wire (Jess Root) Patriots pass on QB in new mock draft — McKinstry

CBS Sports (Tom Fornelli) 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Only 2 QBs taken in top 5 as teams prioritize other positions; Raiders, Giants make trade — Melton

April 6

CBS Sports (Josh Edwards) 2024 NFL Mock Draft: 3 teams trade up for non-QBs as Packers, Cardinals move back; Bears land franchise QB, WR — Cardinals trade a package that includes the No. 27 pick to the Steelers for the No. 20 pick.

April 5

NFL.com (Chad Reuter) Five-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Broncos trade up for QB in Round 1; Vikings wait until No. 23 overall — Wiggins

Touchdown Wire (Alyssa Barbieri) 2024 NFL mock draft: QBs go 1-2-3-4, trades galore in latest first-round forecast — Murphy II

The 33rd Team (Marcus Mosher) 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Four Quarterbacks Get Selected In Top Five — Newton

Yahoo! Sports (Charles McDonald and Mike Trice) NFL mock draft: Patriots trade out of No. 3 but still get their QB, and what do Bills do after Stefon Diggs trade? — Morgan

April 4

NFL.com (Maurice Jones-Drew) Maurice Jones-Drew 2024 NFL mock draft 1.0: Five QBs in top six! Bills nab WR after Stefon Diggs trade — Chop Robinson

Pro Football Focus (Gordon McGuinness) 2024 NFL Mock Draft: How first round would play out according to fan-favorite picks in PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator — Frazier

The Athletic (Bruce Feldman) 2024 NFL mock draft: What sources say about Williams, Daniels, McCarthy and other prospects — Cardinals deal the No. 27 pick to the Broncos for an undisclosed trade package.

April 3

ESPN (Field Yates) 2024 NFL mock draft: Yates’ pick predictions for Rounds 1-2 — Verse

April 2

NFL.com (Lance Zierlein) Lance Zierlein 2024 NFL mock draft 3.0: Giants trade up for QB Drake Maye; WR Ladd McConkey to Chiefs — McKinstry

CBS Sports (Kyle Stackpole) 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys make huge trade up as former NFL GM, two-time Super Bowl champ go through Round 1 — Latu

Bleacher Report (staff) 2024 NFL Mock Draft: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.’s Predictions Entering April — Chop Robinson

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) NFL Mock Draft 2024: Complete 7-round edition features five first-round QBs, including J.J. McCarthy & Bo Nix — Fautanu

April 1

Pro Football Focus (Arjun Menon) Market-Implied 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Commanders settle on Jayden Daniels, six cornerbacks go in Round 1 — Frazier

Fantasy Pros (PJ Moran) 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Three Rounds With Trades — Newton

For The Win (Christian D’Andrea) NFL mock draft 2024: 2 trades, 4 QBs in the top 5 — but not for the Patriots in a 2-round mock — Wiggins

Touchdown Wire (Doug Farrar) 2024 NFL Mock Draft with scouting reports: Bears go all in with major trade — Mitchell

Follow @Tdrake4sports

Presented By