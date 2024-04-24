Close
Call of Duty teases Devin Booker as new playable character

Apr 24, 2024, 8:47 AM | Updated: 8:49 am

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


ArizonaSports.com editor

Devin Booker already stars in the virtual world as a player in NBA 2K, but he’ll turn in his Phoenix Suns jersey and ball to appear as a playable character in Call of Duty starting on May 1.

In a video revealing Booker’s character, the Suns guard is seen suiting up in a tuxedo for the game with his dog, Haven, next to him.

 

Booker, an avid gamer, becomes the second Suns player to join the world of Call of Duty. Last May, teammate Kevin Durant became a playable character in Call of Duty for Season 3 of Call of Duty’s Warzone 2.0 game.

Booker is no stranger to video games as he has been on the cover of NBA 2K23.

Booker also won an NBA 2k20 tournament during the NBA’s COVID-19 shutdown, defeating his then-teammate Deandre Ayton in the finals of a tournament. He won $100,000 for coronavirus relief.

Back in reality, Booker and Durant find themselves in a similar position to where they were when Durant was announced as a character in Call of Duty last year. The Suns head back to Phoenix down 0-2 following a 105-93 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second game of their first-round series on Tuesday.

Game 3 is in Phoenix as the Suns look to get back in the series versus the T-Wolves. Tip-off is 7:30 p.m. MST on Friday.

Call of Duty teases Devin Booker as new playable character