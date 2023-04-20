Close
How does Devin Booker get over a tough playoff loss? Call of Duty

Apr 20, 2023, 11:21 AM | Updated: 11:48 am

Austin Scott's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Warning: Viewer discretion may be advised (for older generations that is).

NBA players deal with tough losses in many different ways.

Some may go back out to the court and get extra shots up, some may go straight to the film room and some may go home and find a nice way to get their mind off the game.

How about for Generation Z All-Star Devin Booker? It’s 2023, so playing Call of Duty seems like a reasonable way as well.

“I just got on Call of Duty and blew some steam off,” Booker said when asked about what he did after the Game 1 loss.

Reasonable might be an understatement. After hopping on COD and holding the trigger button to blow off some steam, he dropped 38 points and nine assists in Game 2 to even up the series with the Clippers.

Booker is known for being a huge video game guy, particularly, a Call of Duty enthusiast.

It seems like Chris Paul, a Millennial, is still adjusting to the “cool kid” way of blowing off some steam. Or maybe deep inside he just wants a party invite next time.

“All they do is play Call of Duty. … That’s our generation, man,” Paul said.

It’s not just Paul, though.

There is a funny clip that went around of Mike Conley after the Timberwolves beat the Thunder in the play-in tournament, saying that postgame screen time should go toward watching film rather than playing video games.

“Forget what Mike Conley said man, we gotta play … we gotta play!” Booker said.

Who knows, maybe Booker plays the first-person shooter after every game no matter what the result is.

So yeah, if Suns fans want Booker to be locked in on the court for the rest of the playoff run, it seems like he needs his Call of Duty time.

