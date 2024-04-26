Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

USC quarterback Caleb Williams goes No. 1 overall to Chicago Bears

Apr 25, 2024, 5:23 PM | Updated: 5:23 pm

Caleb Williams, No. 1 NFL Draft pick...

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams throws a pass during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against UCLA, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun, File)

(AP Photo/Ryan Sun, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DETROIT (AP) — Caleb Williams is heading to the Windy City, aiming to become the franchise quarterback Chicago has sought for decades.

The Bears selected Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night after deciding weeks ago to bank on the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner from USC.

Williams is the third quarterback Chicago has selected in the first round in the past eight years. Mitch Trubisky, the No. 2 overall pick in 2017, lasted four seasons. Justin Fields, the 11th pick in 2021, was traded away for a conditional sixth-round pick after three seasons.

The 22-year-old Williams is tasked with turning the Bears into a winner after years of futility. Chicago has had just two winning seasons since its most recent playoff victory in the 2010 season.

RELATED STORIES

Williams was the clear front-runner in a quarterback-rich draft that includes 2023 Heisman winner Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy. The Bears didn’t meet with any other QBs and Williams didn’t visit any other teams.

He impressed his future team over dinner with several Bears players last month, showing them he’s more substance than Hollywood style.

“It was good for them to be able to go back to the (front office) and speak on how I am instead of all the stuff that everybody sees every day on me,” Williams said Wednesday.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles was convinced Williams was the right choice after receiving positive feedback from the veterans.

“He came across as a really good teammate, easy to talk to, down to earth,” Poles said this week. “We’ve talked through this process about the whole Hollywood thing. He’s all ball, wants to work, wants to get better, wants to win as a team. That’s the No. 1 thing for him on top of being successful. So I think the biggest thing is: Does he fit with our culture and what we’re trying to do? And all signs were that he does, so that’s a positive.”

Williams has lofty goals. He’s talked about playing 20 years for one team and chasing Tom Brady’s record of seven Super Bowl titles. The Bears only have won it once following the 1985 season.

A dual-threat player with a strong arm and ability to improvise, Williams threw 93 touchdown passes and ran for 27 scores in three seasons at Oklahoma and USC.

The Bears are the only NFL franchise that hasn’t had a quarterback throw for 4,000 yards or 30 touchdowns in a season. They passed up on Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud last year and traded the No. 1 pick to Carolina in a blockbuster deal only to get the top choice this year after the Panthers went 2-15.

Arizona Cardinals

Darius Robinson...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals take DL Darius Robinson with No. 27 pick in 1st round of NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals selected Darius Robinson out of Missouri with the No. 27 pick of the NFL Draft during the first round on Thursday.

2 minutes ago

Marvin Harrison Jr. after being selected fourth overall by the Arizona Cardinals at the 2024 NFL Dr...

Alex Weiner

Cardinals’ Marvin Harrison Jr. at NFL Draft: ‘I’m gonna work as hard as I can to earn trust’

Marvin Harrison Jr. said he could not be more excited to be an Arizona Cardinal after getting pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

32 minutes ago

Marvin Harrison Jr....

Kevin Zimmerman

Why is Marvin Harrison Jr. nicknamed Maserati Marv?

FOX play-by-play man Gus Johnson coined the nickname Maserati Marv to then-Ohio State wideout and new Arizona Cardinals Marvin Harrison Jr.

54 minutes ago

Kyler Murray...

Arizona Sports

Kyler Murray, fans react to Marvin Harrison Jr. becoming a Cardinal

Marvin Harrison Jr. now teams with Kyler Murray after he was the fourth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Murray approves.

2 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: MASERATI MARV IT IS! Reaction to the Arizona Cardinals drafting Marvin Harrison Jr.

Wolf, Gambo and our hosts out at the BetMGM sportsbook approve of the Marvin Harrison Jr. pick. Arizona Sports' NFL Draft coverage is presented by BetMGM and Bud Light.

2 hours ago

Marvin Harrison Jr. smiles...

Damon Allred

Cardinals fans may have to wait for Marvin Harrison Jr. jerseys going on sale

Now that the Cardinals picked Marvin Harrison Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft, fans might have to wait a little to get jerseys.

2 hours ago

USC quarterback Caleb Williams goes No. 1 overall to Chicago Bears