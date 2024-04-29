Close
Suns’ Grayson Allen ruled out for Game 4, Timberwolves’ Kyle Anderson available

Apr 28, 2024, 5:30 PM | Updated: 6:05 pm

Grayson Allen has been ruled out for two straight playoff games with a sprained ankle. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen was ruled out for Sunday’s Game 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, head coach Frank Vogel said pregame. Allen was listed questionable to begin the day.

Royce O’Neale will start in Allen’s place for the second-straight game after he was held scoreless over 24 minutes in Game 3, shooting 0-for-4 from 3 and missing his only 2-point attempt.

Allen sprained his right ankle in the Game 1 loss, but attempted to play through the injury in Game 2. Early in the second half of Game 2, Allen tweaked his ankle again and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Minnesota Timberwolves Game 4 injury report

Timberwolves wing Kyle Anderson played a limited eight minutes in Game 3, and he is available again for Game 4.

He is still nursing a right hip injury, and was listed as questionable on the initial injury report.

He came off of the bench in Friday’s 126-109 win, scoring two points with two assists and three rebounds.

The Suns trail Minnesota 0-3 in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Phoenix faces elimination as it hosts the Timberwolves on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Listen to the game on ArizonaSports.com, the Arizona Sports app and 98.7.

