Devin Booker passes Charles Barkley on Suns’ all-time postseason scoring list

Apr 28, 2024, 8:18 PM | Updated: 9:55 pm

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns puts up shot over Kyle Anderson in Game 4 of the first round. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


ArizonaSports.com editor

Devin Booker passed Charles Barkley and Walter Davis on the Phoenix Suns’ all-time postseason scoring list, as he and Kevin Durant carried the offensive load in a 122-116 Game 4 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Footprint Center on Sunday.

Booker notched his eighth-career 40-point playoff game with 49 points on 13-of-21 shooting. His eight 40-point playoff games are the most in the NBA since the 2021 playoffs started. Durant finished with 33 points on 12-of-17.

The two combined for 39 of Phoenix’s 61 first-half points on 12-of-19 shooting, including this falling-away bucket from Booker as the halftime buzzer sounded.

Although the two shot 65.8%, their supporting cast shot just 13-of-36 from the field (36.1%).

It was a breakaway dunk from Booker that moved him in front of Barkley and into fourth. In the second half, Booker also passed the late Davis, leaving Booker at third on the leaderboard.

The pair added 11 combined assists with only three combined turnovers.

Anthony Edwards led the way for Minnesota, especially in the second half. He finished with 40 points on 13-of-23 shooting after tallying just nine points in the first half.

