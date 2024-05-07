Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX MERCURY

Commissioner: WNBA to begin full-time charter flights this season

May 7, 2024, 1:35 PM

Caitlin Clark goes No. 1 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft...

Caitlin Clark poses with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected first overall pick by the Indiana Fever during the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music on April 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — The wait for full-time charter flights for WNBA teams finally is over with commissioner Cathy Engelbert announcing the league’s plans to start the program this season.

“We intend to fund a full-time charter for this season,” Engelbert said Tuesday in a meeting with sports editors.

She said the league will launch the program “as soon as we can get planes in places.”

Engelbert said the program will cost the league around $25 million per year for the next two seasons.

RELATED STORIES

The WNBA already had announced at its draft last month plans to once again pay for charter flights for the entire playoffs as well as for back-to-back games during the upcoming season that require air travel.

The league’s schedule features more back-to-back sets this season with the WNBA taking a long break for the Olympics in late July and early August. The league spent $4 million on charters in 2023.

Engelbert said before the WNBA draft that the league needs to be in the right financial position to charter planes.

The WNBA is attracting more attention than ever thanks to rookies like Caitlin Clark, who helped the NCAA reach its best viewership in history for women’s basketball, with nearly 19 million fans watching the title game, along with Angel Reese who went to the Met Gala on Monday night and Cameron Brink.

Clark attracted attention walking through the airport with her new Indiana Fever teammates for a preseason game with the Dallas Wings last week. That exhibition sold out with fans lined up eager to get inside.

WNBA teams also have been moving games against Clark and Indiana to bigger arenas due to increased demand.

Flights have been an issue for the WNBA that only increased last year with the league working with Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury. They had to go commercial air, and the All-Star center who had been detained in Russia for nearly 10 months was harassed by what the WNBA called a “provocateur.”

The league hadn’t allowed teams to use charter flights except for when they have back-to-back games.

Many teams had been using public charter airline JSX. Those flights were allowed by the WNBA with certain protocols in place, including that teams fly on the 30-seat planes using preset routes and times.

Phoenix Mercury

Brittney Griner...

Associated Press

Mercury’s Brittney Griner aims to keep spotlight on detained Americans with new book

Brittney Griner continues her efforts to settle into a normal routine following her release from a Russian prison 17 months ago.

1 day ago

This image released by ABC News shows Robin Roberts, left, during an interview with Brittney Griner...

Associated Press

Phoenix Mercury’s Brittney Griner says she thought about killing herself while in Russian jail

Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner says she thought about killing herself during her first few weeks in a Russian jail after her 2022 arrest.

6 days ago

...

Arizona Sports

Mercury unveil Rebel Edition jerseys with alternate court, bring gradient uniforms back to Phoenix

The Phoenix Mercury released new Rebel Edition uniforms on Thursday and a matching home court that's the first of its kind in the WNBA.

19 days ago

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) hugs Brittney Griner after the team's WNBA basketball game ...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Mercury release 2024 game broadcast schedule

The Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday announced its 2024 broadcast schedule bolstered by Arizona's Family networks. Here's how to watch on TV.

21 days ago

Caitlin Clark goes No. 1 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft...

Associated Press

Caitlin Clark taken No. 1 in WNBA draft by Indiana Fever, as expected

Caitlin Clark admitted she was a bit nervous before being chosen with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever.

22 days ago

Charisma Osborne poses with a Mercury jersey during the WNBA Draft...

Tyler Drake

Phoenix Mercury select Charisma Osborne, Jaz Shelley in 2024 WNBA Draft

The Mercury took UCLA guard Charisma Osborne with the No. 25 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft before nabbing Nebraska guard Jaz Shelley at No. 29.

22 days ago

Commissioner: WNBA to begin full-time charter flights this season