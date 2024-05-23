Ketel Marte keeps hit streak going, D-backs beat Dodgers again

In a start to the Arizona Diamondbacks season that has been filled with offensive inconsistency, Ketel Marte is providing one of the franchise’s top hitting streaks through it.

Marte extended his streak to 21 games on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a single in the first inning of a 6-0 win.

Blackjack for Ketel. His 21-game hitting streak matches Danny Bautista's for the 4th longest in #Dbacks history. pic.twitter.com/E50M9NtV1F — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 23, 2024

He has now tied Danny Bautista for the fourth-longest streak in franchise history.

This one from Marte has been unique, though, and in a way speaks to the offensive season Arizona has had to this point.

He’s not necessarily smacking the absolute heck out of the ball. Marte across the 20 games coming into Wednesday had a multi-hit day in just two of those contests and they were two-hit affairs. The extra-base hits have amounted to four doubles, two triples and four home runs. His batting average at the start of the streak was .309 and it actually dropped to .289 after Tuesday’s win over the Dodgers. And he also has just four walks in May.

Marte added another dinger to that total in the top of the eighth, clanking a ball off the foul pole in left field to extend Arizona’s lead to 5-0.

If hitting it means home run, shouldn't it be called a fair pole? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/t2xRokY49q — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 23, 2024

Arizona scored the first three runs of the ball game in the top of the fifth when a Gabriel Moreno walk and Kevin Newman single led to both runners scoring off a Corbin Carroll triple. It was Carroll’s third game with a triple in his last five appearances.

Another trip-trip-triple from CC7 to break the ice! pic.twitter.com/nUD6djPh5P — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 23, 2024

He then scored on a wild pitch.

Christian Walker had a solo homer of his own the next inning and then would score on a passed ball in the eighth inning.

Christian Walker at Dodger Stadium may be the best power hitter of all time. pic.twitter.com/ahRE3MNoXU — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 23, 2024

Dodgers ace Tyler Glasnow has had a great season thus far but was unable to go beyond five innings for L.A. on Wednesday, allowing three earned runs off four hits and a walk.

For the second game this series, Arizona used an opener before turning to one of its young arms and it was successful again. Recent call-up Brandon Hughes retired his lone two batters before Ryne Nelson tossed five scoreless innings, walking the tight rope of five hits and three walks.

Justin Martinez, Joe Mantiply, Kevin Ginkel and Bryce Jarvis completed the shutout from there.

This was the first D-backs series win at Dodger Stadium since 2018.

