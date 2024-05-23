Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Ketel Marte keeps hit streak going, D-backs beat Dodgers again

May 22, 2024, 9:58 PM | Updated: May 23, 2024, 9:39 am

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts as he hits an RBI ground ball out in front of Wil...

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts as he hits an RBI ground ball out in front of Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers and umpire Tom Hallion #20, to take a 3-1 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers, during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium on May 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Suns reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

In a start to the Arizona Diamondbacks season that has been filled with offensive inconsistency, Ketel Marte is providing one of the franchise’s top hitting streaks through it.

Marte extended his streak to 21 games on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a single in the first inning of a 6-0 win.

 

He has now tied Danny Bautista for the fourth-longest streak in franchise history.

This one from Marte has been unique, though, and in a way speaks to the offensive season Arizona has had to this point.

He’s not necessarily smacking the absolute heck out of the ball. Marte across the 20 games coming into Wednesday had a multi-hit day in just two of those contests and they were two-hit affairs. The extra-base hits have amounted to four doubles, two triples and four home runs. His batting average at the start of the streak was .309 and it actually dropped to .289 after Tuesday’s win over the Dodgers. And he also has just four walks in May.

Marte added another dinger to that total in the top of the eighth, clanking a ball off the foul pole in left field to extend Arizona’s lead to 5-0.

Arizona scored the first three runs of the ball game in the top of the fifth when a Gabriel Moreno walk and Kevin Newman single led to both runners scoring off a Corbin Carroll triple. It was Carroll’s third game with a triple in his last five appearances.

He then scored on a wild pitch.

Christian Walker had a solo homer of his own the next inning and then would score on a passed ball in the eighth inning.

Dodgers ace Tyler Glasnow has had a great season thus far but was unable to go beyond five innings for L.A. on Wednesday, allowing three earned runs off four hits and a walk.

For the second game this series, Arizona used an opener before turning to one of its young arms and it was successful again. Recent call-up Brandon Hughes retired his lone two batters before Ryne Nelson tossed five scoreless innings, walking the tight rope of five hits and three walks.

Justin Martinez, Joe Mantiply, Kevin Ginkel and Bryce Jarvis completed the shutout from there.

This was the first D-backs series win at Dodger Stadium since 2018.

Arizona Diamondbacks

A car burns in the Dodgers Stadium parking lot on Wednesday, May 22, 2024....

Aaron Schmidt

Dodgers organist plays ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’ as a car in stadium parking lot burns

Ahead of Wednesday’s National League West matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers, fans in attendance witnessed a bizarre scene as a car burst into flames in the Dodger Stadium parking lot. Without hesitation, Dodgers organist Dieter Ruehle channeled his inner Billy Joel, playing “We Didn’t Start the Fire” as the car […]

10 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Is Diamondbacks OF Corbin Carroll finally breaking out of his sophomore slump?

After Corbin Carroll's triple aided the Arizona Diamondbacks enroute to a 6-0 shutout and series win over the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Dan Bickley wonders if the outfielder could be breaking out of his early season slump.

13 hours ago

Brandon Hughes throws a pitch...

Tyler Drake

Brandon Hughes recalled by D-backs, will start vs. Dodgers; Slade Cecconi optioned

The Arizona Diamondbacks recalled left-handed pitcher Brandon Hughes from the Triple-A Reno Aces on Wednesday.

1 day ago

Jake McCarthy...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Jake McCarthy provides perspective on Corbin Carroll’s struggles

Jake McCarthy went through a difficult follow-up tp his rookie season and is confident Corbin Carroll will fight through this.

2 days ago

Brandon Pfaadt...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Brandon Pfaadt keeps quality starts rolling in win over Dodgers

Diamondbacks starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt threw his fifth consecutive quality start Tuesday night in a win at the Dodgers.

2 days ago

Ketel Marte...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte extends hitting streak to join exclusive club in team history

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte extended his hitting streak to 20 games against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

2 days ago

Ketel Marte keeps hit streak going, D-backs beat Dodgers again