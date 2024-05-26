Arizona Cardinals tackle Jonah Williams joins the team as the offensive line has seen changes this offseason with Paris Johnson Jr. moving to the right side of the line and the release of longtime tackle D.J Humphries.

The Athletic’s Mike Sando has the Williams signing as one the best moves the Cardinals have made this offseason.

Signing former Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick Jonah Williams gave the Cardinals an athletic, durable starting tackle at a reasonable rate ($15 million per year), making it easier for the team to use its first-round pick on receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. The 26-year-old Williams fits the relatively young age profile of other free agents the team signed while costing less than top guards signed by teams this offseason. He has experience at left and right tackle, so the Cardinals will move 2022 first-rounder Paris Johnson Jr. to the left side and play Williams on the right.

Williams joins the Cardinals on a two-year deal after the organization moved on from Humphries following his injury last year and release this offseason.

Williams enters his sixth year in the NFL after spending his previous five with the Cincinnati Bengals. After missing his rookie season (2019) due to a shoulder injury and missing six games in 2020 due to a knee injury, the former first-round pick has played in all but three games since then.

Williams spent his first three seasons on the left side of the offensive line before moving to the right side last season.