Four-star 2024 forward Sammie Yeanay committed to Grand Canyon basketball on Thursday after previously committing to Arizona State.

At 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds, Yeanay was rated by 247 Sports composite as a top-20 power forward in the class and top-90 overall prospect. He visited GCU on June 8 after visiting Oklahoma State earlier in the week.

Yeanay is the third addition — and the highest-rated one — to a 2024 class for GCU that includes former Phoenix St. Mary’s point guard Styles Phipps (No. 189 overall) and Oregon product Austin Maurer (No. 235).

The ‘Lopes return five key contributors from last season’s program-best season, including 2023-24 WAC Player of the Year Tyon Grant-Foster, who tested NBA Draft waters.

GCU’s roster already featured two former Sun Devils in forward Duke Brennan and guard Malcolm Flaggs. Holland Woods was another recent Sun Devil to transfer to GCU.

Yeanay decommitted from ASU following the additions of five-star center Jayden Quaintance and four-star guard Joson Sanon to the 2024 class under head coach Bobby Hurley. Sanon arrived similarly to how Yeanay arrives to GCU following an initial commitment to Arizona.

Over the offseason, GCU head coach Bryce Drew has added 7-foot-1 center Dennis Evans (Louisville) and 6-foot-8 forward JaKobe Coles (TCU) in the transfer portal to help the depth behind those returners.

This will be Grand Canyon’s final season in the WAC before a transition into the West Coast Conference.