Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker will enter the final year of his contract this season, and ESPN’s Aaron Schatz suggested the Cardinals should extend the safety before the start of training camp.

Baker first requested a trade in February of last year, and then a second time in April after wanting to re-work his four-year, $59 million contract extension he signed back in 2020. The deal ended up getting restructured in July, resulting in Baker getting a pay raise in his final two years with the team.

He has one year and $14.2 million left on his deal for 2024.

Baker, 28, is a big part of the Cardinals’ defense, coming off five straight Pro Bowl selections even if his overall numbers were down a bit last season (in part because he missed five games). His current contract ends after the 2024 season, and it would be good for the Cardinals to lock him up through his early 30s.

He piled up 87 tackles but didn’t have a pass defensed or an interception.

Despite that, Baker was the lone Cardinal named to the Pro Bowl last year. It marked his fifth straight appearance in the event and sixth overall.

In seven seasons with the Cardinals, he has 737 combined tackles, 526 solo tackles, 37 tackles for loss, seven interceptions and 34 passes defensed.

Baker is a three-time All-Pro selection.