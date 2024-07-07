Phoenix Suns announce Las Vegas Summer League roster

The Phoenix Suns announced their roster for the Las Vegas Summer League on Sunday, including the team’s two draft picks, Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro.

Former Baylor wing Jalen Bridges, who agreed to a two-way deal shortly after the draft concluded, will also suit up in Vegas. David Roddy rounds out those playing who are currently under contract.

Point guard Collin Gillespie, who occupies the Suns’ other two-way slot, will not play despite having just one year of NBA experience under his belt.

The Suns’ first Summer League game is on Saturday against the Golden State Warriors. Each team will play at least five games in Vegas with a chance for additional playoff games. Check Phoenix’s full schedule here.

Which players will play for the Suns’ Summer League team?

David Roddy, Suns wing (under contract)

Ryan Dunn, Virginia wing (28th overall pick)

Oso Ighodaro, Marquette big (40th overall pick)

Jalen Bridges, Baylor wing (undrafted, two-way)

Malik Osborne, international forward

A member of the 2022 draft class out of Florida State, Osborne has played for a pair of Greek squads and another team in Germany.

He averaged 10.2 points and 5.9 rebounds in 25 minutes with Apollon Patras of the Greek league this past season.

Tyrese Samuel, Florida big

Samuel was one of several undrafted prospects who came into Phoenix for a pre-draft workout.

He played last season at Florida after four years with Seton Hall, and his numbers continued to gradually ascend. He averaged 13.9 points and 7.4 boards with nearly two assists, a block and a steal to go with it all. He’s got potential as a ball-moving center at 6-foot-10 with a wingspan exceeding 7-foot-3.

Samuel was the second big man acquired by Phoenix out of the 2024 draft class, following 40th-overall draft choice Oso Ighodaro from Marquette. Phoenix’s backup center last season, Drew Eubanks, declined his player option. With or without Eubanks, the Suns were expected to prioritize adding another center.

Boo Buie, Northwestern guard

He started 128 of 149 games at Northwestern, earning first team All-Big Ten honors in his final year. He notably impressed Dec. 20 in a matchup against Arizona State at Footprint Center, the Suns’ home. Buie totaled 22 points (4-for-8 from deep), seven rebounds and four assists on the NBA floor.

He was the first guard to be scooped up by Phoenix from the draft class, after the draft was spent focusing on forwards and bigs. Although Buie’s 6-foot-2 size may say “point guard,” he has always been more of a lead guard who looks to get his own shot first, averaging a career-high five assists in his final year nonetheless.

Tyson Walker, Michigan State guard

In his fifth collegiate season, the nearly 6-foot-1 Walker averaged 18.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.9 steals per game en route to his second straight All-Big Ten honors. He dazzles with a handle that can make defenders look foolish and a lethal pull-up shot.

Prior to three years at Michigan State, Walker was the CAA Defensive Player of the Year while playing for Northeastern when he averaged 2.4 steals per game as a sophomore.

Mason Walters, Wyoming forward

Listed at 6-foot-9, Walters averaged 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and two assists a game for Wyoming this past season.

Prior to joining Wyoming, Walters was named the 2022-23 NAIA National Player of the Year for leading Jamestown to a 27-7 record.

Michael Devoe, Memphis Hustle guard

Across 30 regular season games split between the Memphis Hustle and Salt Lake City Stars last season, the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 14.8 points (38.6% on 3s), 3.8 rebounds, three assists and 1.1 steals per game.

He starred as a pull-up shooter with creative playmaking at Georgia Tech, where he helped the Yellow Jackets to their only March Madness appearance since 2010.

Quinndary Weatherspoon, Valley Suns guard

The only representation from the Suns’ G League expansion draftees, the 6-foot-3 Weatherspoon averaged 19.1 points (37% on 3s), 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game for the South Bay Lakers last season.

Of the three double-digit scoring games in his NBA career, two were against Phoenix, including a career-high 13 points on May 15, 2021.

Robert Franks, international forward

A 6-foot-7, 225-pound power forward, Franks made his first splash in the NBA in 2019, when he signed a two-way contract with the Charlotte Hornets.

He gained his first NBA experience in April 2021 with the Orlando Magic, averaging 6.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists in seven games. His previous three years were spent playing on the international scene, seeing stints in Australia and Israel.

Logan Johnson, Oklahoma City Blue guard

An undrafted product out of perennially-strong St. Mary’s, Johnson played for G Leagues’ Oklahoma City Blue last season. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 6.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in his 24 games, 22 of which he started. In his final season, Johnson led the Gaels in points per game (14.5) and total assists (125) while starting all 35 games.

He is the younger brother of former Suns guard Tyler Johnson.

Matt Lewis, international guard

A former third team All-CAA guard at James Madison, Lewis signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2021 shortly and found a home on the team’s G League affiliate, Iowa Wolves. He averaged 12.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists over 63 games in two seasons with the Wolves.

The 6-foot-5 guard joins the Suns Summer League roster after one season with Le Mans of the French league. In 29 games, Lewis averaged 6.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

Isaiah Wong, Pacers guard

A 6-foot-4 guard who spent most of last season with the Indiana Mad Ants of the G League, Wong averaged 17.7 points and 3.8 assists over 15 Showcase Cup games.

He played four seasons for the Miami Hurricanes, where he averaged 16.2 points (38.4% on 3s), 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals as a senior en route to being drafted 55th overall by the Pacers.

