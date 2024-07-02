The Arizona Wildcats placed five players on the All-Big 12 preseason football teams revealed by their new conference on Tuesday.

Receiver Tetairoa McMillan was one of four wideouts on the list compiled by media members who cover the league. Offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea, kicker Tyler Loop, cornerback Tacario Davis and linebacker Jacob Manu were also on the team.

McMillan piled up 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns last season as a sophomore. He is widely considered a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, while Savaiinaea and Davis have also been listed in early mock drafts.

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II was the only unanimous pick for the 2025 preseason All-Big 12 squad and was named the preseason pick to win Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. The Cowboys placed a league-high six players on the preseason team.

Colorado receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter was picked as the defensive player of the year, while UCF quarterback KJ Jefferson was named the pick for newcomer of the year.

The Arizona State Sun Devils did not place a player on the preseason list.

Media Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team

Offense

QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

RB Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State

RB Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech

FB Stevo Klotz, Iowa State

WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

WR Kobe Hudson, UCF

WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa State

WR Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State

TE Brant Kuithe, Utah

OL Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona

OL Luke Kandra, Cincinnati

OL Dalton Cooper, Oklahoma State

OL Joe Michalski, Oklahoma State

OL Wyatt Milum West Virginia

PK Tyler Loop, Arizona

KR/PR Drae McCray, Texas Tech

Defense

DL Tyler Batty, BYU

DL Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati

DL B.J. Green II, Colorado

DL Lee Hunter, UCF

DL Junior Tafuna, Utah

LB Jacob Manu, Arizona

LB Nick Martin, Oklahoma State

LB Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State

DB Tacario Davis, Arizona

DB Travis Hunter, Colorado

DB Jeremiah Cooper, Iowa State

DB Cobee Bryant, Kansas

DB Mello Dotson, Kansas

P Jack Bouwmeester, Utah

