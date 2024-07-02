Close
ARIZONA FOOTBALL

Preseason All-Big 12 Team includes Tetairoa McMillan, 4 more Arizona players

Jul 2, 2024, 2:16 PM

Arizona Wildcats receiver Tetairoa McMillan...

Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan breaks free of Washington cornerback Davon Banks and run for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

(AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Wildcats placed five players on the All-Big 12 preseason football teams revealed by their new conference on Tuesday.

Receiver Tetairoa McMillan was one of four wideouts on the list compiled by media members who cover the league. Offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea, kicker Tyler Loop, cornerback Tacario Davis and linebacker Jacob Manu were also on the team.

McMillan piled up 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns last season as a sophomore. He is widely considered a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, while Savaiinaea and Davis have also been listed in early mock drafts.

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II was the only unanimous pick for the 2025 preseason All-Big 12 squad and was named the preseason pick to win Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. The Cowboys placed a league-high six players on the preseason team.

Colorado receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter was picked as the defensive player of the year, while UCF quarterback KJ Jefferson was named the pick for newcomer of the year.

The Arizona State Sun Devils did not place a player on the preseason list.

Media Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team

Offense

QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
RB Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State
RB Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech
FB Stevo Klotz, Iowa State
WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
WR Kobe Hudson, UCF
WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa State
WR Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State
TE Brant Kuithe, Utah
OL Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona
OL Luke Kandra, Cincinnati
OL Dalton Cooper, Oklahoma State
OL Joe Michalski, Oklahoma State
OL Wyatt Milum West Virginia
PK Tyler Loop, Arizona
KR/PR Drae McCray, Texas Tech

Defense

DL Tyler Batty, BYU
DL Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati
DL B.J. Green II, Colorado
DL Lee Hunter, UCF
DL Junior Tafuna, Utah
LB Jacob Manu, Arizona
LB Nick Martin, Oklahoma State
LB Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State
DB Tacario Davis, Arizona
DB Travis Hunter, Colorado
DB Jeremiah Cooper, Iowa State
DB Cobee Bryant, Kansas
DB Mello Dotson, Kansas
P Jack Bouwmeester, Utah

