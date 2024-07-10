Arizona Wildcats football will feature an alternative look to its traditional “Block A” helmets this upcoming football season.

🚨 New helmet drop 🚨 Introducing our new alternate helmets for 2024 😼 pic.twitter.com/mGl5JCR6Do — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) July 9, 2024

On Tuesday, the school released new alternative helmets during Day 1 of Big 12 Media Days. They will come in a white base with “Cats” written in red cursive lettering on both sides.

It also features a chrome-red face mask and Arizona’s signature red, white and blue stripe down the middle shell of the helmet.

The Wildcats’ new helmets present a similar look to the ones they donned in the 1970s when they had the cursive “UA” letterings.

According to Tucson.com’s Justin Spears, it is believed that this is the first time Arizona will wear a helmet that will not feature a “Block A” since the ones they wore in the 1970s.

Arizona is set to begin its inaugural season in the Big 12 after announcing in August of last year that it would be one of 10 teams to leave the Pac-12.