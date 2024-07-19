The Arizona Diamondbacks selected 22 players in the 20 rounds of the 2024 MLB Draft which wrapped up Tuesday. Of those prospects, ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel named shortstop JD Dix as a sleeper pick to watch.

This time last year, Dix was tracking like a first-rounder, but other players moved ahead of him as injuries limited his exposure for much of the season. The early spring buzz was that he was seen as a third-rounder or later with a real chance of ending up at Wake Forest, where he had committed to play college baseball. He finished the spring strong, giving scouts certainty that he really is that advanced hitter they had seen before the injuries.

Dix was selected with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. He was one of four players taken by the Diamondbacks on Day 1 of the draft.

Arizona also took high school outfielder Slade Caldwell (No. 29), Kentucky OF Ryan Waldschmidt (No. 31) and Puerto Rican catcher Ivan Luciano (No. 64) on the first day of the draft.

Dix was ranked as the 75th best prospect entering the draft, according to MLB.com. The embedded scouting report projects that Dix can produce 15-20 home runs per season and compares his offensive skillset to infielder DJ LeMahieu of the New York Yankees.

At 6-foot-2, the switch-hitting shortstop recently graduated from Whitefish Bay High School in Wisconsin.

Dix announced his commitment to continue playing baseball at Wake Forest in December of last year.

ESPN names Ryan Waldschmidt D-backs’ best value pick

Waldschmidt is coming off a dominant second season with Kentucky. He slashed 333/.469/.610 in 59 games for the Wildcats in 2024.

He also hit 14 home runs, 46 RBIs and had 25 stolen bases which granted him Second Team All-SEC honors. Before transferring to Kentucky, Waldschmidt was previously at Charleston Southern.