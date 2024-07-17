Close
Diamondbacks 2024 MLB Draft tracker: List of picks

Jul 16, 2024, 6:50 PM | Updated: 8:34 pm

Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred announces the first round draft pick for the Arizona Diamondbacks at the 2024 MLB Draft at Cowtown Coliseum on July 14, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday began the 2024 MLB Draft by selecting prep outfielder Slade Caldwell with the No. 29 overall pick in the first round.

Caldwell was the first of 22 players who made up Arizona’s latest draft class, as the D-backs owned pick Nos. 29, 31 and 35 on Day 1.

Overall, the D-backs took seven high school bats and one prep arm along with 11 college pitchers and three college position players. Arizona took six college arms in a row on Day 3 of the draft on Tuesday.

“Coming in, I used the word opportunity,” Diamondbacks director of amateur scouting Ian Rebhan said.

“The opportunity we had to make an impact on the organization and get a ton of players we like. I’m excited about this class, and I think everybody in that room is too. I think we got some really intriguing, athletic high school players. We got some big arms, we got some college players, we got some high school players. So just overall, when you walk out of there, a really exciting three days.”

Here’s a full list of who the D-backs selected during the 2024 MLB Draft:

Arizona Diamondbacks 2024 MLB Draft pick tracker

Round 1 (29th overall)OF Slade Caldwell, Valley View HS (Arkansas)

Prospect Promotion Incentive (31st)  – OF Ryan Waldschmidt, Kentucky

Competitive balance A (35th overall)SS JD Dix, Whitefish Bay HS (Wisconsin)

Round 2 (64th)C Ivan Luciano, El Shaddi Christian Academy (Puerto Rico)

Round 3 (102nd)RHP Daniel Eagen, Presbyterian College

Round 4 (132nd) – SS Tytus Cissell, Francis Howell HS (Missouri)

Round 5 (164th)RHP Connor Foley, Indiana

Round 6 (194th)RHP Mason Marriott, Baylor

Round 7 (224th) – LHP Luke Craig, UNC Wilmington

Round 8 (254th) – LHP Travis Garnett, William & Mary

Round 9 (284th) – 3B Ben McLaughlin, Arkansas

Round 10 (314th) – OF Trent Youngblood, Transylvania University

Round 11 (344th) – OF Bo Walker, Starrs Mill HS (Georgia)

Round 12 (374th) – RHP John West, Boston College

Round 13 (404th) – RHP Kyle Ayers, TCU

Round 14 (434th) – LHP Braden Quinn, UConn

Round 15 (464th) – LHP Rocco Reid, Clemson

Round 16 (494th)RHP Dawson Brown, Georgia Tech

Round 17 (524th) – RHP Drake Frize, San Diego

Round 18 (554th) – OF Jackson Hotchkiss, Battle Ground HS (Washington)

Round 19 (584th) – RHP Tyler Bayer, South Forsyth HS (Georgia)

Round 20 (614th) – C Hunter Carns, First Coast HS (Florida)

