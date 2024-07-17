Day 3 of the MLB Draft on Tuesday was a big day for the sons of former MLB stars, and the Arizona Diamondbacks were involved with the selection of Georgia Tech pitcher Dawson Brown.

Brown, a right-handed reliever for the Yellow Jackets, is the son of six-time MLB All-Star and 1997 World Series champion Kevin Brown. Arizona picked him in the 16th round with the 494th pick.

Kevin Brown & Dawson Brown. pic.twitter.com/GHAok6HY7P — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) February 25, 2023

The Los Angeles Angels took outfielder Lucas Ramirez, son of 12-time All-Star Manny Ramirez. The Boston Red Sox added D’Angelo Ortiz, the son of Hall of Fame slugger David Ortiz.

“I think people always use the word bloodlines, right?” D-backs director of amateur scouting Ian Rebhan said.

“You can see he grew up around the game and things like that. In terms of evaluating the player, you still have to evaluate the player. But the bloodlines term is one that goes around because I think it does add an extra level of either instincts, feel, things like that. You can tell he’s been around the game for a really long time and has learned from someone who had a ton of success in the major leagues. I think those are the things that add to it.”

Brown threw 24 games of relief last year as a senior with a 5.58 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 30.2 innings. He picked up four saves and finished his college career with nine. He also started seven games in 2023, and Rebhan said the club will look at him as a starter at first and adjust if need be.

Brown struck out 12 batters in a start during the 2023 season against Tennessee Tech.

“Sidearm up to 94 mph with with a slider and a changeup,” Rebhan said. “Obviously 45 strikeouts in 30 innings pitched this year, so pretty intriguing package there.”

Kevin Brown pitched 19 seasons in MLB with the Rangers, Orioles, Marlins, Padres Dodgers and Yankees.

D-backs wrap up MLB Draft

The Diamondbacks’ 22-player draft class was mixed with talent from the high school and college ranks. Arizona took seven high school bats and one prep arm along with 11 college pitchers and three college position players. Arizona took six college arms in a row on Day 3.

“I think we got some really intriguing, athletic high school players. We got some big arms, so just overall a really exciting three days,” Rebhan said. “Any draft we can get three (picks) in the top 35, sign me up. … You get to fish in a pond with some really good players, and walking out of there on Day 1 after those picks, I mean, super pleased, super excited.”

The D-backs’ first pick on Day 3 was 6-foot-3, right-handed outfielder Bo Walker out of Starr’s Mill High School in Georgia, the No. 8 recruit in the state ranked by Perfect Game and a Georgia Tech commit. They closed the draft with First Coast High School catcher Hunter Carns.

𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬: 𝐁𝐨 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐞𝐫 Jumped over 50 spots in the latest ‘24 update. Athletic OF w/ bat speed and can absolutely fly. Lived on the barrel in Jupiter. Full list: https://t.co/7cEsOoeHSP@bobowalker05 @SM_Baseball @hp_chilidogs pic.twitter.com/pdc4OKnp8Z — Perfect Game Georgia (@PG_Georgia) November 20, 2023

The Diamondbacks have until Aug. 1 to sign their draftees.

Rebhan said after Day 1 he expected all four selectees — prep outfielder Slade Caldwell, Kentucky outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt , prep infielder JD Dix and Puerto Rican catcher Ivan Luciano — to sign.

