The Diamondbacks ran into the hottest hitter in baseball on Monday, and Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. finished the game a single shy of the cycle in a 10-4 win over Arizona.

Witt entered the matchup between two clubs battling for wild card position 9-for-11 out of the All-Star break. He kept that momentum up with a triple in the first inning and a double in the third off D-backs pitcher Yilber Diaz.

Arizona (51-50) removed Diaz in the fourth inning before he could face Witt again, which backfired. Reliever Miguel Castro’s very first pitch was blasted for a three-run homer. Witt saw a fastball middle-middle and shot it 431 feet, reminiscent of the Home Run Derby of which he was the runner-up last week.

The home run broke the game open, as it gave Kansas City an 8-3 lead.

The crowd highly anticipated Witt’s next at-bat, although that was when the game turned on its head.

Hit-by-pitches and ejection

Humberto Castellanos was the next D-backs pitcher to get a crack at Witt, and he plunked the batter in the arm on the first pitch of the at-bat. The fans booed Castellanos throughout the rest of the sixth inning, although they paused to cheer as Witt scored on a sacrifice fly.

Royals reliever John Schreiber hit catcher Gabriel Moreno the following frame, prompting the umpires to warn both teams. D-backs manager Torey Lovullo was ejected after coming out to have words with the umpires.

Witt flew out in his final plate appearance to fall short of the cycle.

The Royals (56-45), though, matched their win total from last season.

Witt, who was named American League Player of the Week earlier Monday, is now 12-for-15 since playing in his first All-Star Game. Monday was Witt’s fourth straight three-hit game, and the D-backs will have a hard time salvaging this series if they cannot limit his impact.

The last Royals player to hit for the cycle was George Brett in 1990. Arizona allowed a cycle last season, as Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto accomplished the feat at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks allow 15 hits

Diaz was charged with seven earned runs on nine hits in 3.0 innings, his first stinker after giving up two earned runs over his first 12 MLB innings pitched. Royals catcher Salvador Perez hit a three-run shot off Diaz in the third to take a 4-3 lead.

The 23-year-old Diaz was around the zone more than his previous start, but Royals hitters were aggressive early and found holes to rally.

Castro came in and allowed two homers before Castellanos — drama aside — got through 3.0 innings and only allowed one run to save the rest of the bullpen.

Kansas City racked up 15 hits at a team, the most knocks against Arizona since May 31.

The Diamondbacks took a 3-1 lead in the third inning when Kevin Newman and Alek Thomas hit back-to-back doubles and Ketel Marte followed with his 20th homer of the year, a two-run shot off Ragans.

Injury updates

Lovullo said starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (knee inflammation) would come off the injured list and start Tuesday. Pitchers Merrill Kelly (shoulder) and Eduardo Rodriguez (shoulder) will each throw a bullpen session Tuesday and are on track for simulated games, Thursday for Kelly and Friday for Rodriguez.

Kansas City’s Alec Marsh (3.55 ERA) will start for the Royals Tuesday against Montgomery (6.44 ERA).

