GLENDALE — The Arizona Cardinals announced a new training camp attendance record of 26,000 for their annual Red & White Practice on Saturday.

Red & White Practice is underway and Cardinals fans are amped! pic.twitter.com/RiVpyPFV05 — Cardinals Corner (@AZCardsCorner) August 3, 2024

Players definitely took notice of the large crowd on Saturday, with many interacting with fans during breaks in drills and after practice.

“Appreciate all the fans that came out today!” Quarterback Kyler Murray posted on X in response to the new record.

It was an eventful day beyond the Red & White Practice for the Cardinals.

Ahead of practice, it was reported that second-year pass rusher BJ Ojulari had suffered a torn ACL during 11-on-11 work on Friday. Head coach Jonathan Gannon later confirmed Ojulari would undergo surgery with a season-ending knee injury.

Ojulari had been among the main standouts throughout the offseason. He entered training camp as a lead candidate to start and was getting consistent first-team snaps before going down.

But just as fans were gathering themselves, more breaking news of the pass-rushing variety came knocking in the form of a two-year contract extension for veteran Zaven Collins.

Fans made sure to congratulate the pass rusher on the accomplishment after practice:

There was a whole lot of “congrats!” coming Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Zaven Collins’ way as he headed for the stands for autographs following the Red & White Practice. pic.twitter.com/e8O280ilzg — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) August 3, 2024

Collins is entering his second season as a full-time pass rusher after starting out as a MIKE backer under the previous regime.

Arizona opted against picking up his fifth-year option earlier this offseason and instead nailed down an extension that runs through 2026.

The Cardinals have two more open training camp practices on Tuesday and Wednesday before camp breaks on Thursday.

