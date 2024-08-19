Close
Former ASU quarterback Jayden Daniels named as starter for Washington Commanders

Aug 19, 2024, 12:00 PM

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) stands back to pass during the first half of a...

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) stands back to pass during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rhona Wise)

(AP Photo/Rhona Wise)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Jayden Daniels has been selected as the starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders.

Coach Dan Quinn declared Daniels the starter on Monday after two preseason games and a couple of joint practices. Daniels was 12 of 15 for 123 yards at the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

The No. 2 pick out of LSU was always expected to be Washington’s Week 1 QB. But Quinn did not want to make that decision before seeing how the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner would handle training camp. Daniels handled it as well as could be expected with help from veteran mentor Marcus Mariota.

“He went through the whole thing,” Quinn said. “He didn’t miss a beat. He hit all the targets we put in front of him. He’s ready, and he’s earned the right to do that.

The Commanders open the regular season Sept. 8 at Tampa Bay.

Before spending his last two years with the Tigers, Daniels transferred from Arizona State.

In three seasons with the Sun Devils, he led ASU to two bowl appearances, passed for a combined 6,024 yards to go with 32 touchdowns and rushed for 1,288 yards and 13 touchdowns.

