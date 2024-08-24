Close
How does the Zay Jones suspension impact Cardinals’ WRs room?

Aug 23, 2024, 6:10 PM

YouTube video
Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals’ offense suffered a setback in the form of a five-game suspension handed down to veteran wide receiver Zay Jones on Friday.

The earliest Jones can return is after Arizona’s Week 5 game against the San Francisco 49ers, leaving a temporary hole in the wide receivers room.

Regardless on if the Cardinals knew this could be coming down the pipeline or not, it’s a tough pill to swallow for a team already dealing with the unknown surrounding rookie Darius Robinson and a calf injury he suffered just a day prior.

Entering training camp, Jones was firmly in the battle for the WR2 role alongside Michael Wilson. He had a couple strong showings, but it was Wilson’s noticeable improvement and consistency that gave him a leg up in the competition.

It was more about what Wilson did than what Jones didn’t, with the latter still earning a prominent role offensively.

But with Jones now sidelined, there are extra snaps and a roster spot up for grabs with 53-man roster cuts looming.

Who (temporarily) takes Zay Jones’ place on the roster?

If last year’s initial 53-man roster was any kind of indication on how general manager Monti Ossenfort likes to construct his position groups, Arizona could keep up to six wideouts come Tuesday.

We know Marvin Harrison Jr., Wilson and Greg Dortch fill out Arizona’s starting wide-receiving corps. Zach Pascal should see his name on the initial 53-man roster thanks to his abilities on special teams. That’s four right off the bat.

Jones would have made it five had it not been for Friday’s suspension, which places him on the reserve/suspended by the commissioner list. So instead of operating with potentially one spot to fill, the door is cracked a little wider for the group of six players battling one another for position.

For a guy like undrafted rookie Xavier Weaver, who was already making a strong push at securing the final spot in the room, this latest development further solidifies his standing on the team. A good showing against the Denver Broncos will only strengthen his case.

As for who could potentially round out the room, rookie Tejhaun Palmer and veterans Chris Moore and Dan Chisena are top candidates to watch.

Moore brings with him 106 games of NFL experience and has improved his connection with quarterback Kyler Murray this training camp.

It’s Chisena, though, who has more eyes on him after leading Arizona pass catchers with five catches for 63 yards in the Cardinals’ preseason loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Murray is going to turn to Harrison, Wilson, Dortch and tight end Trey McBride more times than not in 2024, but opportunities are going to be there for the taking within the WRs room after the Jones suspension.

Arizona Cardinals WR Greg Dortch high fives Colts CB Kenny Moore II during Day 1 of joint practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Zay Jones makes a catch during Day 1 of joint practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray attempts a pass during Day 1 of joint practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Zay Jones makes a catch during Day 1 of joint practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Desmond Ridder attempts a pass during Day 1 of joint practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Daniel Arias makes a catch during Day 1 of joint practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts wrap up Day 1 of joint practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

