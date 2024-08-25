The Arizona Diamondbacks fell into a four-run hole early Sunday but rattled off consecutive three-run innings to take the series finale 7-5 and sweep the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Eugenio Suarez cleared the famous Green Monster in left field for a three-run blast in the sixth inning, finishing the game 4-for-4 at the plate. He singled the first two times up at the plate and scored two runs in the D-backs latest comeback win.

The third baseman was practically unstoppable over three games in Boston, amassing eight hits (8-for-13), five runs, two home runs and 10 RBIs. His early-season batting woes are seemingly a thing of the past, as Suarez is up to a .241 average and leads the league in RBIs (47) since July 1.

Since 2021, Suarez is one of four primary third baseman to have 20+ homers in four consecutive seasons (Rafael Devers, Manny Machado and Jose Ramirez the others), according to the team.

Arizona swept its last two series (3-0 against at the Miami Marlins on Aug. 19-21) and closed the road trip 6-3. Manager Torey Lovullo’s ball club is 30-9 since July 10 and remains one of the hottest teams in MLB.

The D-backs (75-56) remain in striking distance of the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers (77-53) and at the top of the NL Wild Card race. ESPN gives Arizona a 96.2% chance of making the playoffs after their sixth straight win.

The sweep-sealing victory matched the team’s longest win streak of the season, which lasted from Aug. 9-14.

Carroll’s confidence rolls on in Boston

Corbin Carroll led the game off with a single to have at least one hit in 17 of 22 games this August. He closed the Boston series with three hits, two RBIs and one run scored. The staple in Arizona’s outfield has scored 93 runs this season to only trail Shohei Ohtani (99) of the NL West rival Dodgers.

He had four multi-hit outings over that stretch and his rookie power-hitting has shown real signs of life with six homers and 10 total extra-base hits.

The outfielder wrapped up his time in Boston with three hits, two RBIs and one run scored.

Through 128 games, Carroll sits at a .223 batting average and .710 OPS, according to MLB Advanced Media.

The D-backs answer back after slow start

Despite hitting into three double plays through four innings, the D-backs offense recuperated by paying off five base runners in the fifth and sixth. Three of the four walked batters by Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck (6.0 IP, seven hits, two strikeouts) found their way home.

Six Diamondback hitters got in on the action, with left fielder Pavin Smith (2-for-3) accompanying Suarez with a mulit-hit contest. The left-handed Smith has split time between Triple-A Reno and the Arizona but has been serviceable with 19 hits in 36 games, featuring some pop with three homers to his name.

Geraldo Perdomo gave Arizona an additional insurance run in the ninth, smashing his third home run of the season just over the right field wall.

It was rough, but Kelly toughed it out

Merrill Kelly made it through six innings in his third start since returning from the 90-day injured list, giving up two long balls including a three-run bomb off the bat of Devers in the fourth frame. He struck out five and allowed four walks on 101 pitches.

Free passes are creeping up with more regularity, Kelly having issued eight in his previous 16 innings.

Kelly settled into the game in the fifth, escaping two walks with a double-play ball and retiring the side in the sixth.

Thanks to some run help, Kelly moved to 4-0 as he continued to progress under the watchful eyes of pitching coach Brent Strom.

The bullpen is fully operational

The Arizona bullpen did its job to maintain a two-run cushion. Three relievers combined to face only one batter above minimum over three innings and allow one run on two hits.

Joe Mantiply threw nine of 10 pitches for strikes and got out of the seventh with a 4-6-3 double play. A.J. Puk then torched the heart of Boston’s lineup with three punch outs.

Justin Martinez got off to a shaky start after getting the ball in the ninth, ceding a solo home run to Boston’s Tyler O’Neill on his second pitch. His remaining 11 offerings produced solid contact, but Martinez secured the victory with a strikeout.

He collected his seventh save of the year and his third in as many attempts. The hard-to-hit Martinez reached 73 strikeouts in just 59.0 innings pitched.

The one-inning efficiency of the three players was replicated in all three games in Boston. The Red Sox only managed two runs and four hits against the D-backs bullpen over the weekend.

D-backs return home

Arizona heads back to the Valley for a seven-game home stand at Chase Field. It begins Tuesday with a three-game slate against fellow NL Wild Card hopeful New York Mets (68-62).

The Dodgers then visit for a four-game series that takes the calendar into September.

Game 1 of Diamondbacks-Mets is scheduled for a 6:40 p.m. first pitch. Brandon Pfaadt (8-6) and Sean Manaea (9-5) are probable starting pitchers for the opener.

A win on Tuesday night would give Arizona its longest win streak of the 2024 season at seven.

Follow the action by tuning to 98.7 FM, tapping the Arizona Sports app or watching the coverage on MLB Network.