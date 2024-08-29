Close
AD Graham Rossini to survey tailgaters on Arizona State’s improved game day experience

Aug 29, 2024, 5:06 PM | Updated: 5:06 pm

Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini talked about an improved game day experience at Moun...

Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini talked about an improved game day experience at Mountain America Stadium. (Arizona Sports photo)

(Arizona Sports photo)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


ArizonaSports.com editor

Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini has listened to fans’ concerns and taken action early in his tenure that began just months ago.

The university this week announced changes to its game day experience at Mountain America Stadium, with improvements ranging from slashed parking prices to added concessions and more.

Rossini joined Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Thursday in the first of his weekly visits this season and explained there’s more to come.

“I’m a big believer that food is the experience anchor, and we want to talk a lot more about tailgating this season,” Rossini said. “We’re gonna be out in the lots ourselves this weekend just interacting with tailgaters, getting feedback on that experience.”

Rossini said that the expansion of ASU’s campus has cut off some of the tailgating real estate, which is a problem that needs fixing. One workaround for now is a free public tailgate with $4 food and drinks.

Inside the stadium, food changes include signature items based on each home opponent and added value menu items.

“We’re looking at the decisions we can make that restore the faith and the confidence of our fanbase that we’re making decisions based on the things they’re asking for,” the athletic director said. “All that fuels our chance to compete right out the gate.

“And we’re not in a situation where we feel like we need to ease into the Big 12. We’re ready to compete. We’ve got a roster right now that we feel is gonna be able to compete in this conference.”

AD Graham Rossini to survey tailgaters on Arizona State’s improved game day experience