PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks’ offense ended a 15-inning scoreless streak with a six-run explosion in the fourth frame against the San Diego Padres on Sunday at Chase Field.

It was the offensive pop Arizona needed in the season finale, a 11-2 win that kept the team’s playoff hopes alive.

The D-backs, coming off a 5-0 loss and with the NL Wild Card race in the balance on their final game of the regular season, rallied for six hits off San Diego starter Martin Perez to chase him from the game.

Ketel Marte punctuated the strike with a 443-foot home run to left field, his 36th long ball of the season.

Well, the offense woke up. The Diamondbacks have scored 6 runs in the fourth inning off Martin Perez, capped by a Ketel Marte 443-footer. pic.twitter.com/nfZgQ77KP1 — Alex Weiner (@alexjweiner) September 29, 2024

Christian Walker led off with a double and what followed were hits by Randal Grichuk, Eugenio Suarez, Jake McCarthy and Gabriel Moreno before Marte’s no-doubter. Suarez drove in his 100th run of the season.

By the end of the inning, Arizona led 6-1 and San Diego changed pitchers to Matt Waldron. He gave up an RBI double to McCarthy that scored Grichuk in the bottom of the fifth to make it a 7-1 Arizona lead.

The Diamondbacks had runners in scoring position and less than two outs in both the first and third innings to no avail.

Meanwhile, Brandon Pfaadt was dealing early on, striking out nine hitters through five innings with one earned run.

The Diamondbacks entered Sunday needing a win and losses by the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves to clinch a postseason spot by the end of the day. A win would at least keep them alive until Monday, when the Braves and Mets have a doubleheader.

The Mets are playing in Milwaukee, and the Braves are hosting the Royals.

Catch the rest of the game on ESPN 620 AM and the Arizona Sports app.

Follow @AZSports