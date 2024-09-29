Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks explode for 6-run inning vs. Padres after Ketel Marte hits deep home run

Sep 29, 2024, 1:33 PM | Updated: 3:06 pm

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Chase Field on September 29, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks’ offense ended a 15-inning scoreless streak with a six-run explosion in the fourth frame against the San Diego Padres on Sunday at Chase Field.

It was the offensive pop Arizona needed in the season finale, a 11-2 win that kept the team’s playoff hopes alive.

The D-backs, coming off a 5-0 loss and with the NL Wild Card race in the balance on their final game of the regular season, rallied for six hits off San Diego starter Martin Perez to chase him from the game.

Ketel Marte punctuated the strike with a 443-foot home run to left field, his 36th long ball of the season.

Christian Walker led off with a double and what followed were hits by Randal Grichuk, Eugenio Suarez, Jake McCarthy and Gabriel Moreno before Marte’s no-doubter. Suarez drove in his 100th run of the season.

By the end of the inning, Arizona led 6-1 and San Diego changed pitchers to Matt Waldron. He gave up an RBI double to McCarthy that scored Grichuk in the bottom of the fifth to make it a 7-1 Arizona lead.

The Diamondbacks had runners in scoring position and less than two outs in both the first and third innings to no avail.

Meanwhile, Brandon Pfaadt was dealing early on, striking out nine hitters through five innings with one earned run.

The Diamondbacks entered Sunday needing a win and losses by the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves to clinch a postseason spot by the end of the day. A win would at least keep them alive until Monday, when the Braves and Mets have a doubleheader.

The Mets are playing in Milwaukee, and the Braves are hosting the Royals. 

Catch the rest of the game on ESPN 620 AM and the Arizona Sports app. 

Arizona Diamondbacks

Pitching coach Brent Strom...

Kevin Zimmerman

D-backs pitching coaches Brent Strom, Dan Carlson and Mike Fetters will not return

Brent Strom, Dan Carlson and Mike Fetters will not return to their roles as coaches for the Arizona Diamondbacks' pitching staff.

17 hours ago

Paul Sewald (Diamondbacks) prepares to pitch...

Aaron Schmidt

Which blown opportunities in the regular season defined the 2024 Diamondbacks?

With the Arizona Diamondbacks' season now over, Arizona Sports' Burns & Gambo each picked games that contributed to the team's collapse.

2 days ago

Christian Walker...

Alex Weiner

Christian Walker enters free agency after 8-year run with Diamondbacks

Christian Walker, who began his Diamondbacks career after getting waived by three teams, is one of the most accomplished upcoming free agents.

2 days ago

Jordan Montgomery #52 of the Arizona Diamondbacks...

Kevin Zimmerman

D-backs believe there’s a better version of Jordan Montgomery. Will he pitch again for Arizona?

Mike Hazen and Torey Lovullo feel starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery will see a turnaround next season. Question is, will he play for the D-backs?

2 days ago

Fans arrive at Chase Field before the game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockie...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks see largest season attendance in 16 years

Despite the lack of a playoff appearance, the Arizona Diamondbacks saw their largest season attendance in 16 years. 

3 days ago

Ketel Marte...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Mike Hazen and Torey Lovullo address Ketel Marte off day, injuries

The end of a season brings about evaluations and regrets, and for the Arizona Diamondbacks, the topic of injury management came up during exit interviews.

3 days ago

