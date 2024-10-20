The Arizona Cardinals are set to host their first primetime game in nearly two years on Monday at State Farm Stadium.

Here is information on what to know before attending the Monday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

What time is the Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Chargers Monday Night Football game?

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium on Monday is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Will the roof be open or closed at State Farm Stadium?

The roof is expected to be open at State Farm Stadium for the Cardinals’ Monday Night Football matchup against the Chargers.

Fans are encouraged to dress for the weather. Temperatures are expected to sit around 82 degrees at kickoff.

What jerseys are the Cardinals wearing?

The Cardinals will be wearing their all-black uniforms on Monday night against the Chargers. Fans are also encouraged to wear black.

How do I get tickets for the Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Chargers Monday Night Football game?

A limited number of seats for Monday night’s game remain available and can be purchased online. Every ticket and parking pass is electronic, so fans are advised to have them pulled up in advance for swift entry.

A Digital Ticketing Assistance team will be stationed at each entrance to provide guidance to fans who have questions or need help.

What time do gates open at State Farm Stadium?

Club gates will open at 2:45 p.m., while the main entrances will open at 4:30 p.m.

Where do I park at State Farm Stadium?

Fans will be able to park at Sportsman’s Park carparks and other game day lots starting at 2 p.m. on Monday. Heavy freeway traffic is expected so fans are advised to show up between 2-4 p.m. to avoid any major delays. More parking information is available online.

In addition, parking passes for the Black Lot are available in advance online. Fans who arrive from south of the stadium can enter the Black Lot from Camelback and 95th Avenue.

Where should my Uber drop me off at State Farm Stadium?

Fans using Uber or Lyft should be dropped off at the Rideshare Zone, which is located on the south side of State Farm Stadium in the Black Lot (Cardinals Way between 95th and 91st Avenues).

When getting picked up, fans should leave through BetMGM Gate 1 or Bud Light Gate 3 and then walk south along the Black Lot pathway in order to be picked up at the assigned location. More rideshare information is available online.

Where do I tailgate at State Farm Stadium?

Fans are able to tailgate on The Great Lawn starting at 2 p.m. The space spans more than eight acres and will be open for pre-game tailgating exclusively. There will be a performance on the Great Lawn Stage at 3 p.m.

More tailgating information is available online.

Who is singing the national anthem for the Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Chargers Monday Night Football game?

The Phoenix Children’s Chorus will sing the Star-Spangled Banner before kickoff on Monday.

Will there be a halftime show for the Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Chargers Monday Night Football game?

A special lightshow will provide entertainment to fans at halftime.

What can fans bring into State Farm Stadium?

All fans attending the event will have to participate in a mandatory security screening before entering.

The NFL’s clear bag policy will be in effect and fans are asked to limit the items brought inside the stadium.

Fans will be allowed a 12” x 6” x 12” clear plastic bag or a one-gallon plastic freezer bag or a small clutch bag, including wallets that are no larger than 4.5” x 6.5.” Clear backpacks, fanny packs and cinch bags that are within the allowable dimensions can also be brought inside.

Bags that do not adhere to the bag policy will not be permitted inside the stadium but can be kept in a mobile bag check location outside of the stadium. It will cost $20 per bag to be stored for the game.

The full list of prohibited items is available online.

The Cardinals take on the Chargers at 6 p.m. MST on Monday.

