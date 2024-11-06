Koa Peat, a top-10 basketball recruit in the 2025 high school class, narrowed his list of finalists to five universities, including Arizona and ASU.

Peat told On3.com’s Joe Tipton on Tuesday that he’ll choose between the Wildcats, Sun Devils, Baylor Bears, Houston Cougars and Texas Longhorns.

The 6-foot-8 power forward from Perry High School in Gilbert was previously considering Duke, North Carolina, Arkansas and Kansas, among others.

Peat was in attendance Tuesday for Arizona State’s season-opening win against Idaho State. He was seen sitting with ASU football coach Kenny Dillingham, who coaches Peat’s brother, offensive lineman Keona Peat.

Koa Peat officially visited Arizona State in September.

How would Koa Peat fit with ASU and Arizona?

Peat averaged 20.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game to win the Gatorade Arizona Boys Basketball Player of the Year honor as a junior.

He could find immediate playing time with the Sun Devils.

Ball State transfer Basheer Jihad, who started ASU’s opener Tuesday, is playing his final season of college ball this season.

The Sun Devils and head basketball coach Bobby Hurley do not yet have a commitment in the 2025 class but just nailed down the ninth-ranked 2024 class nationally, according to 247 Sports.

Leading the group is Jayden Quaintance, a 5-star big man who is ineligible to head to the NBA after this season due to his age. Quaintance’s perimeter skillset would jive just fine with Peat’s physical, inside abilities that are already there as he improves his shot.

Meanwhile in Tucson, the Wildcats have a single commitment for the 2025 class, 4-star small forward Dwayne Aristode.

An opening for Peat will emerge with starting forward and Oakland transfer Trey Townsend running out of eligibility after this season.

Arizona could return current freshman Carter Bryant, a McDonald’s All-American who could flex between the 3 and 4. The Wildcats might have more of a logjam than ASU with big men Motiejus Krivas, Tobe Awaka and Henri Veesaar potentially returning in 2025-26.

Awaka and Veesaar could play either the 4 or 5, with the latter providing the shooting to match with Peat. Regardless, head coach Tommy Lloyd has played with two true bigs in his past.

