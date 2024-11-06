Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS INJURY REPORT

Cardinals injury report: James Conner limited Wednesday ahead of Jets matchup

Nov 6, 2024, 2:49 PM

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner...

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) is stopped by Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker, left, and Chicago Bears defensive tackle Andrew Billings during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Running back James Conner was limited with a finger injury on Wednesday before his Arizona Cardinals host the New York Jets.

Additionally for Arizona, offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (rest) and rookie defensive lineman Darius Robinson (calf) were out.

Starting right tackle Jonah Williams, who is designated to return from the injured reserve, was limited as he aims to rehab from a knee injury. Defensive lineman L.J. Collier (foot) is limited as well.

New York had eight players not participating in practice on Wednesday, including four starting offensive linemen: Left tackle Tyron Smith, left guard John Simpson, right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and right tackle Morgan Moses.

Nickel Michael Carter II and starting linebacker C.J. Mosley were key defensive starters on the injury report for Wednesday.

Arizona Cardinals injury report vs. New York Jets – Week 10

 

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Kelvin Beachum OL NIR-Rest DNP
Darius Robinson DL Calf DNP
L.J. Collier DL Foot Limited
James Conner RB Finger Limited
Jonah Williams OL Knee Limited
Naquan Jones DL Thigh Full
Roy Lopez DL Ankle Full
Sean Murphy-Bunting CB Neck Full

Here is the Jets’ injury report:

New York Jets injury report

 

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Michael Carter DB Back DNP
Jake Hanson OL Hamstring DNP
Morgan Moses OL Knee DNP
C.J. Mosley LB Neck DNP
John Simpson OL Groin DNP
Tyron Smith OL NIR-Rest DNP
Solomon Thomas DL Groin DNP
Alijah Vera-Tucker OL Ankle DNP
Ashtyn Davis S Concussion Limited
Chazz Surratt LB Heel Limited
Tony Adams S Hamstring Full
Aaron Rodgers QB Knee/hamstring Full

Injury Report presented by:

Barrow Neurological Institute

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report

Cardinals...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals injury report: Jalen Thompson, Jonah Williams questionable for Jets matchup

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson was listed as questionable ahead of the team hosting the New York Jets on Sunday. 

4 days ago

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals injury report: James Conner limited Wednesday ahead of Jets matchup

Running back James Conner was limited with a finger injury on Wednesday before his Arizona Cardinals host the New York Jets.

6 days ago

Arizona Cardinals DL Darius Robinson...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals injury report: DL Darius Robinson, OL Jonah Williams ruled out for Bears game

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting returned to practice in full after missing his team's win against the Miami Dolphins.

11 days ago

Arizona Cardinals...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals injury report: Sean Murphy-Bunting, Roy Lopez ruled out vs. Dolphins

The Cardinals face the Dolphins in a game that could look different for Arizona's defense and Miami's offense based on how the injury report unfolds this week.

18 days ago

Marvin Harrison Jr. is on the Cardinals injury report...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals injury report: Marvin Harrison Jr. clears concussion protocol, will play

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. practiced on Thursday but remains in concussion protocol.

24 days ago

Arizona Cardinals WR Zay Jones makes a catch during Day 1 of joint practice...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals injury report: Zay Jones, Darius Robinson out vs. Packers

Arizona Cardinals receiver Zay Jones and defensive tackle Darius Robinson were downgraded Thursday ahead of facing the Green Bay Packers.

1 month ago

Cardinals injury report: James Conner limited Wednesday ahead of Jets matchup