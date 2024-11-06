ARIZONA CARDINALS INJURY REPORT
Cardinals injury report: James Conner limited Wednesday ahead of Jets matchup
Nov 6, 2024, 2:49 PM
Running back James Conner was limited with a finger injury on Wednesday before his Arizona Cardinals host the New York Jets.
Additionally for Arizona, offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (rest) and rookie defensive lineman Darius Robinson (calf) were out.
Starting right tackle Jonah Williams, who is designated to return from the injured reserve, was limited as he aims to rehab from a knee injury. Defensive lineman L.J. Collier (foot) is limited as well.
New York had eight players not participating in practice on Wednesday, including four starting offensive linemen: Left tackle Tyron Smith, left guard John Simpson, right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and right tackle Morgan Moses.
Nickel Michael Carter II and starting linebacker C.J. Mosley were key defensive starters on the injury report for Wednesday.
Arizona Cardinals injury report vs. New York Jets – Week 10
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Kelvin Beachum
|OL
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|—
|—
|—
|Darius Robinson
|DL
|Calf
|DNP
|—
|—
|—
|L.J. Collier
|DL
|Foot
|Limited
|—
|—
|—
|James Conner
|RB
|Finger
|Limited
|—
|—
|—
|Jonah Williams
|OL
|Knee
|Limited
|—
|—
|—
|Naquan Jones
|DL
|Thigh
|Full
|—
|—
|—
|Roy Lopez
|DL
|Ankle
|Full
|—
|—
|—
|Sean Murphy-Bunting
|CB
|Neck
|Full
|—
|—
|—
Here is the Jets’ injury report:
New York Jets injury report
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Michael Carter
|DB
|Back
|DNP
|—
|–
|—
|Jake Hanson
|OL
|Hamstring
|DNP
|—
|–
|—
|Morgan Moses
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|—
|–
|—
|C.J. Mosley
|LB
|Neck
|DNP
|—
|–
|—
|John Simpson
|OL
|Groin
|DNP
|—
|–
|—
|Tyron Smith
|OL
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|—
|–
|—
|Solomon Thomas
|DL
|Groin
|DNP
|—
|–
|—
|Alijah Vera-Tucker
|OL
|Ankle
|DNP
|—
|–
|—
|Ashtyn Davis
|S
|Concussion
|Limited
|—
|–
|—
|Chazz Surratt
|LB
|Heel
|Limited
|—
|–
|—
|Tony Adams
|S
|Hamstring
|Full
|—
|–
|—
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|Knee/hamstring
|Full
|—
|–
|—