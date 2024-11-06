Running back James Conner was limited with a finger injury on Wednesday before his Arizona Cardinals host the New York Jets.

Additionally for Arizona, offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (rest) and rookie defensive lineman Darius Robinson (calf) were out.

Starting right tackle Jonah Williams, who is designated to return from the injured reserve, was limited as he aims to rehab from a knee injury. Defensive lineman L.J. Collier (foot) is limited as well.

New York had eight players not participating in practice on Wednesday, including four starting offensive linemen: Left tackle Tyron Smith, left guard John Simpson, right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and right tackle Morgan Moses.

Nickel Michael Carter II and starting linebacker C.J. Mosley were key defensive starters on the injury report for Wednesday.

Arizona Cardinals injury report vs. New York Jets – Week 10

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Kelvin Beachum OL NIR-Rest DNP — — — Darius Robinson DL Calf DNP — — — L.J. Collier DL Foot Limited — — — James Conner RB Finger Limited — — — Jonah Williams OL Knee Limited — — — Naquan Jones DL Thigh Full — — — Roy Lopez DL Ankle Full — — — Sean Murphy-Bunting CB Neck Full — — —

Here is the Jets’ injury report:

New York Jets injury report

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Michael Carter DB Back DNP — – — Jake Hanson OL Hamstring DNP — – — Morgan Moses OL Knee DNP — – — C.J. Mosley LB Neck DNP — – — John Simpson OL Groin DNP — – — Tyron Smith OL NIR-Rest DNP — – — Solomon Thomas DL Groin DNP — – — Alijah Vera-Tucker OL Ankle DNP — – — Ashtyn Davis S Concussion Limited — – — Chazz Surratt LB Heel Limited — – — Tony Adams S Hamstring Full — – — Aaron Rodgers QB Knee/hamstring Full — – —

