Cardinals-Patriots injury report: Trey McBride limited, Emari Demercado banged up

Dec 11, 2024, 4:41 PM

Trey McBride #85 of the Arizona Cardinals makes a catch against Marcus Jones #25 of the New England Patriots during the third quarter of the game at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals released their first injury report of Week 15 on Wednesday, and playmakers Trey McBride and Emari Demercado are banged up ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots.

McBride was ruled limited on Wednesday with a knee issue, while Demercado did not practice due to a knee injury.

Punter Blake Gillikin was also out with a right foot injury he suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks. If he cannot play this week, Arizona signed punter Michael Palardy to the practice squad to take his place. 

Additionally, defensive lineman Roy Lopez was limited with an ankle issue he suffered in the Seattle loss.

The Patriots had a longer list of ailments, notably in the secondary with cornerback Marcus Jones out with illness and cornerback Christian Gonzalez, safety Kyle Dugger and safety Jabril Peppers all limited.

Arizona Cardinals injury report vs. New England Patriots – Week 15

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Blake Gillikin P Right Foot DNP
Kelvin Beachum OL NIR-Rest DNP
Emari Demercado RB Back DNP
Elijah Jones CB Ankle Limited
Naquan Jones DL Shoulder Limited
Roy Lopez DL Ankle Limited
Darius Robinson DL Calf Limited
Trey McBride TE Knee Limited

Here is the Patriots’ injury report:

New England Patriots injury report

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Javon Baker WR Concussion DNP
Marcus Jones CB Illness DNP
Kyler Dugger S Ankle Limited
Christian Gonzalez CB Shoulder Limited
Anfernee Jennings LB Knee Limited
Vederian Lowe T Shoulder Limited
Jabril Peppers S Knee Limited
Jaquelin Roy DT Foot Limited
Cole Strange OL Knee Limited
Sione Takitaki LB Knee Limited
Caedan Wallace T Ankle Limited
Deatrich Wise Jr. DE Foot Limited
Christian Barmore DT NIR-Other Full

Cardinals-Patriots injury report: Trey McBride limited, Emari Demercado banged up