The Arizona Cardinals released their first injury report of Week 15 on Wednesday, and playmakers Trey McBride and Emari Demercado are banged up ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots.

McBride was ruled limited on Wednesday with a knee issue, while Demercado did not practice due to a knee injury.

Punter Blake Gillikin was also out with a right foot injury he suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks. If he cannot play this week, Arizona signed punter Michael Palardy to the practice squad to take his place.

Additionally, defensive lineman Roy Lopez was limited with an ankle issue he suffered in the Seattle loss.

The Patriots had a longer list of ailments, notably in the secondary with cornerback Marcus Jones out with illness and cornerback Christian Gonzalez, safety Kyle Dugger and safety Jabril Peppers all limited.

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Blake Gillikin P Right Foot DNP – – – Kelvin Beachum OL NIR-Rest DNP – – – Emari Demercado RB Back DNP – – – Elijah Jones CB Ankle Limited – – – Naquan Jones DL Shoulder Limited – – – Roy Lopez DL Ankle Limited – – – Darius Robinson DL Calf Limited – – – Trey McBride TE Knee Limited – – –

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Javon Baker WR Concussion DNP – – – Marcus Jones CB Illness DNP – – – Kyler Dugger S Ankle Limited – – – Christian Gonzalez CB Shoulder Limited – – – Anfernee Jennings LB Knee Limited – – – Vederian Lowe T Shoulder Limited – – – Jabril Peppers S Knee Limited – – – Jaquelin Roy DT Foot Limited – – – Cole Strange OL Knee Limited – – – Sione Takitaki LB Knee Limited – – – Caedan Wallace T Ankle Limited – – – Deatrich Wise Jr. DE Foot Limited – – – Christian Barmore DT NIR-Other Full – – –

