Cardinals-Patriots injury report: Trey McBride limited, Emari Demercado banged up
Dec 11, 2024, 4:41 PM
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
The Arizona Cardinals released their first injury report of Week 15 on Wednesday, and playmakers Trey McBride and Emari Demercado are banged up ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots.
McBride was ruled limited on Wednesday with a knee issue, while Demercado did not practice due to a knee injury.
Punter Blake Gillikin was also out with a right foot injury he suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks. If he cannot play this week, Arizona signed punter Michael Palardy to the practice squad to take his place.
Additionally, defensive lineman Roy Lopez was limited with an ankle issue he suffered in the Seattle loss.
The Patriots had a longer list of ailments, notably in the secondary with cornerback Marcus Jones out with illness and cornerback Christian Gonzalez, safety Kyle Dugger and safety Jabril Peppers all limited.
Arizona Cardinals injury report vs. New England Patriots – Week 15
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Blake Gillikin
|P
|Right Foot
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Kelvin Beachum
|OL
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|Back
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Elijah Jones
|CB
|Ankle
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Naquan Jones
|DL
|Shoulder
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Roy Lopez
|DL
|Ankle
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Darius Robinson
|DL
|Calf
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Trey McBride
|TE
|Knee
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
Here is the Patriots’ injury report:
New England Patriots injury report
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Javon Baker
|WR
|Concussion
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Marcus Jones
|CB
|Illness
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Kyler Dugger
|S
|Ankle
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Christian Gonzalez
|CB
|Shoulder
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Anfernee Jennings
|LB
|Knee
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Vederian Lowe
|T
|Shoulder
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Jabril Peppers
|S
|Knee
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Jaquelin Roy
|DT
|Foot
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Cole Strange
|OL
|Knee
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Sione Takitaki
|LB
|Knee
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Caedan Wallace
|T
|Ankle
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Deatrich Wise Jr.
|DE
|Foot
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Christian Barmore
|DT
|NIR-Other
|Full
|–
|–
|–