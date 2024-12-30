The Arizona Cardinals won’t be playing into the middle of January despite leading the NFC West not that long ago.

They won’t finish with a winning record for a third straight season after taking a 6-4 record into the bye week.

Saturday’s 13-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, where the offense struggled to cash in behind quarterback Kyler Murray and his two fourth-quarter interceptions, solidified that.

The optics look rough following yet another second-half-of-the-season collapse for the franchise — losing five of its last six since coming off the bye — after showing glimpses of what success could look like across a four-game win streak.

“It stings. It does, because we’re there, but we’re not there,” Gannon told reporters postgame on Saturday. “We just gotta keep working. Head down, keep working.

“We’re not going to be playing in January, but the battle and the fight was there,” the head coach added while talking with Paul Calvisi and Ron Wolfley postgame. “It sucks, because I’m disappointed. It stings … I know we’re close.”

The Cardinals have taken a serious turn for the worse this final stretch of the season.

There’s no other way to say it.

Did it miss a golden opportunity to take the division in an otherwise down year? Absolutely. Still, progress has been made in Year 2 under the new regime.

It hasn’t just been in the win column, where Arizona can double its victories from a year prior with a W over the San Francisco 49ers in the season finale, either.

Jonathan Gannon remains confident the Cardinals are close:

“Losing is not fun, but I do think that you can learn and grow from it and use it as a positive experience. With saying that, the NFL’s about winning and losing … but I feel like we’re closer to winning more games than what we have done,” Gannon said Monday.

“I know it’s a bottom-line business, I’m the first one to tell you that. But I think it’s very evident and clear where we want to be and how we need to get there.”

A look at some of the reasons why Gannon’s words may be more than lip service ahead of Week 18’s tilt and an ever-important Year 3 for this leadership group:

The veteran core is there

As much as this season has turned into a what-could-have-been situation, the Cardinals at the very least can hold their heads high knowing this:

Their best player on each side of the football field aren’t going anywhere.

Avoiding all the unnecessary drama that comes with offseason contract negotiations, the Cardinals locked up the two players in James Conner and Budda Baker that just about everyone would agree are the definition of what this franchise wants.

Aside from those two long-standing Cardinals, newcomer Mack Wilson Sr. has also carved his name onto the list of meaningful players for Arizona.

Bringing even more stability to the inside linebacker room, the versatile Wilson has flourished in defensive coordinator Nick Rallis’ scheme.

Want to play him inside? No problem. Rush the passer? Go for it.

Defensive line should also have plenty of depth with the expected returns of Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones, two players who started before going down with season-ending injuries, along with some of the up-and-comers that have picked up the slack in their absences. More on them later.

As for how Arizona can improve in this area that much more?

Extending MIKE backer Kyzir White.

Much like Conner and Baker, White has been a vital piece in setting the tone for the franchise beyond his 217 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, five passes defensed and nine QB hits in 27 games with Arizona.

Re-signing a guy like Arizona native Roy Lopez or L.J. Collier wouldn’t hurt. Neither would prevent adding premium talent via free agency. The Cardinals have plenty of cap space to do so.

Having a strong group of veterans that go about the game the right way not only gives the Cardinals a better chance at adding to their win total, it also provides a strong influence on those whom Arizona is deeply invested in.

Young cornerstones

The sample sizes vary, but overall, general manager Monti Ossenfort’s first three first-round picks are trending toward being long-term impact pieces.

Making the move to left tackle after spending his rookie season at right, Paris Johnson Jr. solidified himself as Arizona’s cornerstone along the offensive line.

Ending the season on injured reserve is unfortunate, but it shouldn’t take away from a strong year from Johnson.

And for all the ups and downs rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. has experienced in Year 1, he’s snagged seven touchdowns and could still hit the 1,000-yard mark with a 178-yard performance in the season finale.

Has he not lived up to a lot of the statistical expectations that come from being the No. 4 overall pick? Do he and quarterback Kyler Murray need to iron out connection issues? Sure.

But Harrison’s far from being in bust territory, people.

The same thinking goes for fellow rookie Darius Robinson.

Following a calf injury and the death of his mother, Robinson has gotten his feet wet these past five games with seven tackles, a sack and a QB hit.

You can’t miss him on the field, either. Give him some more time to develop and watch out.

The excitement around the young Cardinals goes beyond the three first-rounders, too.

Defensive lineman Dante Stills has made his mark as an impactful rotation piece that continues to trend upward. Rookie safety Dadrion “Rabbit” Taylor-Demerson has shown shades of Baker with his hard-hitting ways and instinct.

Guard Isaiah Adams, meanwhile, has found himself in a starting role while tight end Tip Reiman has lived up to his potential as a blocker.

And you can’t forget about the cornerbacks.

Secondary looking set

The future looks bright when it comes to Arizona’s secondary.

Aside from what Baker and Jalen Thompson bring at the safety spot, nickel Garrett Williams has solidified himself as a vital piece of the defensive puzzle.

Arguably Arizona’s CB1, Williams continues to build confidence at a position many had questions about heading into the regular season.

But it’s not just him.

Starling Thomas V has been a diamond in the proverbial undrafted-free-agent rough. Rookie Max Melton has flashed the abilities that got him drafted in the second round, especially in the back half of the year.

Toss in cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, who brings a veteran presence to the room, and the mix of defensive backs the Cardinals have is promising.

Just imagine what a stronger pass rush could do for them!

Another Cardinals star is born

After what we all saw last year, the signs pointed to Cardinals tight end Trey McBride taking a leap in his third season as a pro.

Posting career marks in catches (104) and yards (1,081) to go along with one receiving touchdown, McBride has lived up to the hype and then some — even if the touchdowns haven’t quite been there.

The Cardinals’ 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year has come a long way from his 29-catch, 265-yard rookie year. And it’s only a matter of time before he cashes in on a new contract.

The best part?

Arizona knows it’s coming and seems ready to pay.

