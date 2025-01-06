The Chicago Bears have requested to interview Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing for their head-coaching position, reports NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Petzing is among the potential candidates to lead a team that finished 5-12 and dead last in yards per game despite using the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft on quarterback Caleb Williams.

The Bears, who fired head coach Matt Eberflus in November, have also requested interviews with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Petzing’s offense for Arizona ranked 11th in yards per game (358.2), 18th in passing yards per game (214.1) and seventh in rushing yards per game (144.2).

The Cardinals (8-9) were 12th in points per game (23.5).

This is his second season as an NFL offensive coordinator, and he has already garnered a strong reputation for his run-first approach.

Bears head-coaching search for a replacement for Matt Eberflus

Eberflus was fired by Chicago on Nov. 29, one day after botching a timeout in a loss at Detroit.

Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, who took that position midseason after the firing of coordinator Shane Waldron, has since served as interim coach.

Eberflus was 14-32 in two-plus seasons with the Bears.

The Bears began the season eyeing a playoff spot following an offensive overhaul but closed 2024 last in the NFC North. Eberflus’ record in 2 1/2 seasons ranks among the worst in the history of the founding NFL franchise.

The only Chicago coaches with worse marks were John Fox (14-34 from 2015-17) and Abe Gibron (11-30-1 from 1972-74).

The Bears thought they were in a position to rise in the NFC North after going a combined 10-24 in their first two seasons under Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles. They revamped their offense, drafting Williams with the No. 1 overall pick and acquiring six-time Pro Bowl receiver Keenan Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

