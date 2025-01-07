Close
Diamondbacks acquire utility Grae Kessinger from Astros

Jan 7, 2025, 10:23 PM | Updated: Jan 8, 2025, 10:04 am

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


ArizonaSports.com editor

The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired infielder Grae Kessinger from the Houston Astros in exchange for minor league pitching prospect Matthew Linskey, The Athletic’s Chandler Rome reported on Tuesday.

The D-backs made the move official Wednesday, adding him to their 40-man roster, which is now at 38 players.

The Astros had designated Kessinger for assignment two weeks ago in order to make room for Christian Walker, after the former Diamondbacks’ first baseman signed with Houston.

A second-round pick from the 2019 MLB Draft, Kessinger played just a total of 49 games for the Astros, including 23 games in 2024. After making Houston’s Opening Day roster, he did not record a hit, drew three walks and struck out seven times across 25 plate appearances last season.

The 27-year-old played one game at first base, six games at second base, seven games at third base and three games at shortstop last year in the big leagues. The versatile defender is an option to fill former Diamondback Kevin Newman’s role as a utility infielder.

Last season, he split time between the Astros and their Triple-A affiliate, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, where he slashed .262/.337/.388 in 67 games.

His grandfather was six-time All-Star infielder Don Kessinger, who played for the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox from 1964-79. The elder Kessinger was the last player-manager in American League history with the White Sox back in 1979

Linskey was drafted by the Diamondbacks in the 16th round of the 2023 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Rice University.

The 6-foot-7 relief pitcher spent last season between High-A Hillsboro, Low-A Visalia and the Arizona Complex League. Across 22 games he posted a 1-1 record with a 2.78 ERA. In 31.2 innings, he had 51 strikeouts and walked 16 batters.

