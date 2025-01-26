Devin Booker on Saturday debuted the Aspen Corner edition of his Nike Book 1 shoe in a Phoenix Suns win over the Washington Wizards.

Devin Booker’s new Arizona-inspired Nike Book 1, dubbed “Aspen Corner,” draws inspiration from Flagstaff’s Aspen trees, which turn yellow in the fall 🍁 pic.twitter.com/BQuo0LsWot — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) January 26, 2025

It’s the third colorway in the “No Service” pack where each shoe is named after an area in Arizona’s high country, which Booker often returns to during offseasons to get a break from the populous city and avoid Valley summers.

“I go up to Flag every time the leaves turn over and go check that out,” Booker told reporters postgame. “Any bits of stories I can give to the fans or my people without just telling them or yelling in their face, I like to do it.”

Previous editions were named after Sedona and Flagstaff, and the Aspen Corner model stayed true to the theme with the silhouette of Arizona’s tallest peak — Humphrey’s Peak near Flagstaff — on the tongue under the “Book” logo.

“When they told me I was getting a shoe, I was like, ‘What’s a better way to tell stories?’ Because, you know, I don’t really talk that much. So I’d rather just tell stories through different ways like that,” Booker said. “And I think, each story having a shoe, people are finding the connections.”

Will the Aspen Corner colorway be available to purchase?

While the Sedona edition dropped on Jan. 1 at $140 and the Flagstaff colorway is expected to be released to the public on Feb. 13 retailing at $150, the Aspen Corner color will be a player-exclusive version meant for Booker only, according to Sneaker News.