ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs reportedly sign veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to minor league deal

Jan 25, 2023, 6:16 PM
Jeurys Familia of the Boston Red Sox delivers during the tenth inning of a game against the New York Yankees on September 13, 2022 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.(Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
BY
Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks appear to be adding depth to the bullpen with the reported signing of veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to a minor league deal.

The reported deal for Familia includes an invite to the team’s major league spring training camp, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale tweeted on Wednesday.

The New York Post’s Joel Sherman, who confirmed Nightengale’s report, said Familia would receive $1.5 million with a chance to make $500,000 more in performance bonuses if he were to play in the majors.

Familia was a key part of the New York Mets bullpen for nearly a decade after debuting with the club in 2012.

The 33-year-old during that time had a 3.28 ERA in nearly 500 innings pitched while saving 125 games, including a brief stint with the Oakland Athletics in 2018 before returning to the Mets that same season.

Things fell apart for Familia last season, however, pitching to a 6.09 ERA in 44.1 innings with the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox.

Sherman said Familia used the offseason to go to Driveline – a data-driven baseball development program – and played in the Dominican Republic to try and revive his career.

Familia looks to make a D-backs bullpen that will look much different than last year.

General Manager Mike Hazen has made multiple changes after last year’s bullpen finished in the bottom five for ERA (4.58), K/9 (7.71) and saves (33).

The D-backs during the offseason have added relievers Carlos Vargas, Cole Sulser, Miguel Castro and Scott McGough.

